DI Driver Blog Presented by WELD Racing: Megan Meyer

It’s that time of the year, when companies are setting their budgets for 2022 and racers are getting prepared to be the first to secure those funds. Are you feeling the pressure already?

When I was first learning the ropes of getting a sponsorship, I have to admit it wasn’t pretty. I made tons of mistakes, like the time I put the wrong amount on a proposal, or the time I sent it to the wrong person, and I didn’t have much to show for all of my hard work. But I kept hustling, and eventually I got to where I am today and I couldn’t have done it without continually learning new ways to market my team and get attention from new sponsors and brands.

So, friend, if you are looking for a sign to not give up, this is it. Now is *the* best time to approach companies for sponsorships for the 2022 race season and beyond. Here’s why:

Budgeting Season

Most companies are setting their 2022 sponsorship budgets during the end of Q3, so September – October is the prime time to get on their radar. If you want to be on their 2022 sponsorship roster, you shouldn’t wait until the beginning of next year to apply for sponsorships.

Not sure when your dream sponsor sets their budget? When you’re meeting with them for the first time, ask them when their fiscal year starts. This way you know when the prime time is to approach them.

Trade Show Season

Trade show season is coming up at the end of the year, during the off-season of racing. You’ll want to make sure you have agreements secure before you go to the events. Let me say that again: don’t wait until the SEMA Show or PRI Show to make a first impression and hand them your sponsorship deck! They won’t look at it and don’t want to take a pile of literature home with them. Make sure you’re already locked in with sponsors before the trade shows.

You don’t have to have a contract signed before you get to the show, that’s actually where most contracts are signed in person and press releases are then published. Focus on having a verbal agreement with what you will deliver next year and what they will provide (either funding or products or other services, or a mix of all 3) before the end of the race season.

Feeling like you need some major help getting ready to make your move with sponsors? I know what it’s like to be in your shoes. I made all the mistakes there were to make until I found the right way to find and approach sponsors with a creative and unique marketing deck that set me apart from other racers to secure sponsorship and write up a contract. And this was when social media marketing was just getting big for motorsports. Still, there wasn’t anybody with the expertise I needed to guide me in making my sponsorship decks and proposals attractive to sponsors.

The great thing is that now I can help racers like yourself so they are not starting from zero, but from experience: my experience!

