DI Driver Blog presented by WELD Racing: Megan Meyer

As a racer, there are so many components to making your small business and your career successful—beyond winning races and managing sponsors. If there is one thing I’ve learned from 2020 it’s that your social media presence is one of the most important aspects of your racing persona after dealing with COVID-19 last year and losing races. Sponsors are putting more pressure than ever on drivers and teams to make more content online that doesn’t have to do with the race car and are more personal, lifestyle-based. I’m sharing some of my tried-and-true social media marketing strategies with you today.

Uplevel (or Start) your Video Content On June 30, Instagram finally said what we’d all been wondering: “We’re no longer just a photo-sharing app. ” Instagram is focusing more heavily on video to compete with social media giants, TikTok and YouTube. Take this as your sign to finally get on the short-video sharing train. You can cross-share your TikToks to Instagram Reels and your YouTube videos to IGTV and get twice the bang for your buck. Don’t be afraid to use those trends to your advantage.

Stay Consistent That cycle of forgetting to post for a while and then posting way too much for like 8 days and then burning out and retreating for another month? Yeah, that’s not working for you and it’s a huge red flag for the algorithm. It didn’t work for me either. I’ve found that showing up consistently for a manageable amount of time (4-5 days a week) is what works best. In this case, slow and steady wins this race every time.

Focus on Quality over Quantity The thrill of seeing that follower count tick up is pretty great. But if you’re buying followers or creating content that’s way outside of your services or brand, your increase in followers could be doing more harm than good. If you’re filling your page with people who will never, ever buy from you or invest in you, your engagement percentages decrease, which could really damage your sponsorship partnerships. Focus on attracting the right people, even if there are way fewer of them. Quality beats quantity here.

Engage like a real person Type out real comments and ask questions. Spend time in your DMs and reply to stories. Reach out to those new followers that look like they’d be an ideal fit for your target market and thank them for finding you. It’s not efficient to focus just on the posting and ignore the rest of SOCIAL media. Engaging and building relationships is going to win the day. Taking the time to invest in these real people (not just the metrics) will serve your community (and your bottom line) in the long run.

Don’t Neglect Hashtags There’s a rumor going around that hashtags aren’t what they used to be, and I’ve got to disagree. There’s so so so much content being produced all around the internet, and hashtags are the perfect way to find people who are interested in your incredibly niche business and platform. Use the right strategy on the right platform and you can make hashtags your next major growth tool.



Making these powerful tools work for you doesn’t have to be hard or time-consuming. If you set aside time at the beginning of the month to map out what and when you want to post, it will give you a clearer picture and less overwhelm.

ADVERTISEMENT



It took me 3 years even after I started my professional racing career to really learn how to tweak and refine our social media marketing so that it attracted followers and sponsors noticed me. With those extra funds we’re able to buy better, stronger parts each year, stock up on tires and fuel and bring out our second race car to run full-time and provide the chance for up-and-coming drivers to get behind the wheel!

But the reason why it took so long to get to that point was because no one knew how to navigate it or use it in their favor so that they could promote themselves. It took so long because it was a process of trial and error. I made lots of mistakes, tried so many different things until I found a method that worked. I didn’t have half of the information that I do now.

I felt like it was harder for me because I didn’t have the right person guiding me….

Honestly, that person would have been someone from our industry. Someone who knows the sport inside and out and knows what sponsors are looking for. And one thing that I hear the most from racers, teams, and sponsors is their desire for more engagement and reach on social media.

That’s why I decided to take things into my own hands and created Driven by Social. In my proven 4-week online program you get the necessary steps that any driver or race team needs to get noticed online by fans and sponsors. No fluff or filling like other social media programs this is geared for racers because it was created BY a racer.

CLICK HERE to get in before the price increases on Sunday, August 1st.

Let me know if you will implement these tools today when you’re figuring out what to do to grow on social media, and I hope to see you in my program!

Megan Meyer is a two-time NHRA Lucas Oil Series Top Alcohol Dragster world champion. She retired from competition after winning the 2020 championship and now focuses on teaching other racers how to make the most of their social media presence. Follow Megan on Facebook and Instagram.

This DRAG ILLUSTRATED Driver Blog is presented by WELD Racing. Follow WELD Racing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit them online at www.WELDWheels.com.

Comments