DI Driver Blog Presented by WELD Racing: Megan Meyer

If you’re stuck and overwhelmed when it comes to posting on social media, listen up. You know you need to be posting to update your followers, but what should you say?! Of course, it would be great if we all had a photographer and videographer following us around to show all the hard work, late nights, and countless hours in the freezing cold shop in the dead of winter.

But most of the time, we’re just hustling to get the car finished while dreaming of sunshine and the smell of burning rubber, and it’s up to you to take a selfie or have your friend snap a photo of you that may or may not be blurry.

If this is the case for you too, I want to give you my plan of how I schedule and strategize my social media posts. You can start using this plan right now to post and engage with your audience and ultimately grow a following!

How to plan social media posts and avoid overwhelm (my best tips coming in 🔥)…

*MONTHLY*

First, I pull up my content calendar spreadsheet then set the dates for races, events, and holidays I need to create content for that month (don’t forget social holidays like National Donut Day 🍩). Then I plan when I need to take photos and videos for those posts, usually one day a week or so, because social media is key to my marketing, it’s so important I have a strategy in place for how I’ll leverage it for business growth.

Third, I write an outline of what I want the caption to say, making sure to include a call to action (CTA) in every post. This is so helpful for when I have a sale or workshop coming up; I have a plan to get my social content done at least 1 week in advance for maximum success and minimum stress when it’s time to post.

*WEEKLY*

I pick one day a week (either a Monday or Wednesday) to schedule my posts for that week once I have all of the photos, videos, and captions written up. Scheduling ahead of time makes posting content SO much easier throughout the week.

*DAILY*

I set aside time each day to engage with followers for 30 minutes after my post is published so I can get the most engagement and boost my ranking with the Instagram algorithm. Inside my social media training for racers called Driven by Social, is a 2021 social media content calendar planner, so feel free to print it out or use the digital version, add personal and business-related events, and use it to keep track of your engagements!

Maybe you get that social media is important (or your current sponsor has even told you it is!), but you don’t quite know how to make the most of it yet. You’ve tried figuring out social media on your own, but it ended in ho-hum results, dwindling content ideas, and what felt like a lot of wasted time.

Megan Meyer is a two-time NHRA Lucas Oil Series Top Alcohol Dragster world champion. She retired from competition after winning the 2020 championship and now focuses on teaching other racers how to make the most of their social media presence. Follow Megan on Facebook and Instagram.

