DI Driver Blog Presented by UNOH: Mayce McCreery

A year ago this week was when I had to move home from campus due to COVID and basically start a new life. It was quite the shift that I had to move to all-online schooling and start a marketing job at my family’s business, Nyes Racing Engines. That was not my first, second, or third plan at the time but I can’t tell you how glad I am that this happened.

Before I get into it, Nyes Racing Engines is a family-owned business focused on building reliable horsepower in Muncie, Indiana. We build engines to fit the customer’s needs using state-of-the-art CNC equipment and highly skilled engine assemblers. We build pump gas, marine, EFI, blower, and race engines. We also build short blocks and offer just about any machining service you would need. My family is very well-rounded in the drag racing and truck pulling world, so this business is our second nature.

My first priority at Nyes was to build a new website. I have never built a website before, so I was ready to take on the new challenge. The website that is up now, I learned and did pretty quickly because the contract was about to be up. I am still working on a completely different brand-new website for the shop, and it is literally my baby. I have done a lot of market research and watched countless hours of tutorials to make this the best website I could possibly make. Not only do I want it to look good, I also want it to be easy to use to get the best consumer experience possible.

My next priority was to clean up our online presence and rebrand. Before I came along, not a lot was being posted on our social media pages. I was so excited because I had so many ideas of what I wanted to do. I also have always wanted to help businesses brand themselves, so this was the perfect starting point.

Since this time last year, I have quadrupled our Facebook following, increased our Instagram reach by 175%, increased our average monthly Google reach by 65%, and reached a new audience on TikTok with about 67,000 views in counting. We may not have dominated the engine building market with our online presence yet, but I see growth every single day and I do not see a problem with that.

What is super exciting about the shop right now is that we recently have doubled the size of our machine shop. It has made a huge difference in the efficiency of our production and has allowed us to have more space to play with. Once we are fully moved in, and have a few more players in the game, we will be able to shorten our lead time and pump out more engines than most of our direct competition. We also made this expansion for our dreams of having crate engines in stock and ready to go, more machines for product innovation and development, and a research and development department.

The pictures shown are of the new addition of the shop. There is still a ton to do, so not everything is in their place yet. We are still working on the new dyno room, engine assembly room, cylinder head room, and the parts area. When everything is done hopefully in the next few weeks, we will post a tour of the shop.

There are A LOT of lessons learned throughout my one year of being the marketing manager for Nyes. Most of those lessons learned involve what not to do when building a website and what to look out for when doing it. I have made a ton of mistakes building the site, and it can be so absolutely frustrating. I’ve been able to resolve every single mistake or road block I have ran into with it. So, I have learned that no matter what comes my way, I will figure it out no matter how long it takes. It is a learning process, so it is all part of it. Something else I learned is that it is OK to take some risks with posting something that you never have and have no clue how your audience will respond to it. If I didn’t take those risks, I can promise you that I would not see the increase in engagement that I see today.

I thank UNOH’s business and marketing degree programs to prepare me for this marketing position and the knowledge I bring to the table. The professors, the dynamic classroom experiences, and clubs I was a part of have helped me tremendously with my job here. UNOH also just announced their new motorsports marketing degree program, which is perfect for students like me that do not necessarily want to be a technician, but want to be involved in the motorsport industry. This program sets you up for success if you want to handle race promotions, driver promotions, motorsports marketing, public relations & media partnership, sponsorship acquisition, community relations for tracks, teams, and drivers, and racetrack and venue management. UNOH is the only school in the country that offers this 4-year degree that specifically targets motorsports marketing. I am so jealous that I am not graduating this year from high school, because I would have dove in head first into this program. For more information, click here.

I can’t wait to share more with you about what is going on with the shop. I will get in more detail in the upcoming blogs about our family’s racing program and about the new and exciting projects we are working on.

Want to work for Nyes? Send me an email mayce@nyesracingengines.com.

Mayce McCreery is the driver of the Nye’s Automotive/Moser Engineering Super Comp dragster. Follow Mayce on Twitter and Instagram.

