News

DI 30 Under 30 Honoree Logan Yelton Announces New Transmission Venture Geared Towards Small-Tire Racers

Published

Logan Yelton, a 2022 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 honoree, is introducing a new racing transmission platform to his Loganbuilt lineup – the 2-speed Turbo 400. 

There is no doubt that small-tire No Prep racing is amongst the hottest forms of racing right now. Yelton wanted to take his knowledge of building reliable transmissions for high-torque, heavy, diesel racing vehicles and bring that information into the small-tire world to offer a great product for No Prep drag racers.

“I spent the 2023 season working with the guys at Tin Soldier Race Cars R&Ding this platform in Brad Arnold’s True Street Buick,” Yelton said. “After an entire season of racing with 1500+HP at 3200+lbs, and multiple 4-second eighth-mile time slips, this 2-speed 400 has proven to be reliable and repeatable.

“The goal with this platform is to be able to offer a budget-minded transmission that has the ratios a No Prep or small-tire racer would benefit from without breaking the bank,” Yelton continued. “The 1.48 1st gear ratio really helps these cars drive away from the starting line without the risk of losing the tire. It’s really a difference maker when the track surface just isn’t there. The smaller RPM drop on the shift from the closer ratios, and only having to make one shift during the run, helps keep the tire in check down track.” 

After working with the guys at Tin Soldier Race Cars to help bring this to life, Yelton has dubbed this transmission the “Small Tire Soldier” as a tip of the hat to The Soldier Boys. 

Yelton then finishes these units out in a desert storm paint scheme, letting you know these soldiers are suited up and ready to go to war in your no-prep car!

If you’re interested in getting one of these units into your race program, you can find out more information on the Loganbuilt YouTube channel, or on his website www.getloganbuilt.com

