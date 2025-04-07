DI 30 Under 30 Alumni Jordan Payne Set for Transatlantic Move to Join GESi, Eyes NHRA Pro Stock Debut

Jordan Payne, U.K. Comp Eliminator racer and Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 honoree, is set to make a life-changing move “across the pond” later this month to start his new role at GESi (Global Emissions Systems Inc).

For Payne, this is more than just a career move – it’s the realization of a lifelong dream.

Payne pictured with VP Racing Fuels’ Bruce Hendel (left) and Freddie Turza (right).

“I am very grateful to have been offered this amazing opportunity,” said Payne. “I’m excited to share that I’m soon moving 4000 miles from my home in Cambridge, U.K., to begin a career with GESi and spend time with KB Titan Racing, the 2024 NHRA championship winning Pro Stock team!”

For Jordan, this journey began in April last year when VP Racing Fuels’ Freddie Turza invited him to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. It was here that Payne first connected with Eric Latino, GESi President and a team owner of KB Titan Racing.

“Eric kindly gave me a tour of their spectacular facility,” said Payne. “I was introduced to the team and invited to hang out with them at the race track. I had a fantastic trip, and I’m incredibly thankful to have been offered the chance to spend more time with them.”

“I know it’s going to be extremely hard work, but I’m very excited to get started. I’m really looking forward to meeting the team at GESi, and I’m ready to make the most of the experience!”

Payne is a well-established racer in Europe, with a strong portfolio of victories and a U.K. National Championship win to his name. In addition to the excitement surrounding his new role at GESi, Payne expressed his clear interest to race in the USA.

“If I’m able to raise the funding to do so, I am aiming to achieve my NHRA Pro Stock license later this year,” explained Jordan. “Driving a Pro Stock car has been a dream of mine since I was 8 years old. I never thought it would actually be possible, so the fact that there’s now a chance for me to make it happen is incredible!”

“I am truly grateful for all of the help and support that I have received over the years; without it, this moment would never have been possible – it means the world to me! This is the start of something really big, and I still can’t quite believe that it’s happening!”

This story was originally published on April 7, 2025.