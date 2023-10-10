Connect with us

DI 30 Under 30 Alum Logan Yelton Plays Major Part in Record-Setting Quickest & Fastest 4×4 Diesel Truck in the World

Published

Logan Yelton has once again teamed up with Derek Rose and the two proved that when they’re together, they push the limits and great things happen.

Yelton, founder of Loganbuilt, a transmission business he started in 2018, has been working with Rose on his diesel truck. “Back in August (of this year), I went up to Richmond, Michigan and I did a full chassis set up on a customer, Derek Roses 4-wheel drive full-size diesel race truck,” explained Yelton. “I set the truck up on small tires (28×10.5 Mickey Thompsons) so that he could have a large range of classes he could compete in outside of just diesel racing.”

Rose previously held the record for the quickest and fastest 4×4 diesel truck with an eighth-mile E.T. of 4.44 at 175 mph. Derek has made some evolutional changes with the truck and found himself struggling to get back in the mid-four-second range. Now enter Yelton – Rose reached out to Loganbuilt and Logan drove up to Michigan from Covington, Kentucky to help get him back on track.

“After ten hours of measuring, plotting, aligning and scaling, we had a good baseline starting point,” said Yelton. “We then went to the track, Milan Dragway, for testing. Within four runs, we printed three 1.18 [at 60 feet] in a row and a best E.T. of 4.52 at 165 mph. We had something repeatable again to work with!”

Rose spent the next month making some suggested changes per Yelton’s advice, such as shocks, converter stator and more. This past weekend (Oct. 1), Rose went back to Milan Dragway for additional testing with Yelton on remote support duty. 

“By the end of the weekend, [Rose] had laid down not one but two 4.41 record-breaking passes, and on small tires!” Yelton said excitedly. “He tied his personal best 60-feet with a 1.160 as well.”

Rosess next outing with the truck will be at Donald Longs No Mercy race at South Georgia Motorsports Park, where he will try his hand at radial prep in the Pro Truck No Time class.

