DI 30 Under 30 2023: Kallee Mills

Despite only being 26, Kallee Mills has already experienced a life full of racing. Whether it was driving Jr. Dragsters as a kid, moving up to X275 in the radial world, or her current role on the hit show Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Mills has proven her versatility as a driver.

“I’ve always wanted to go fast,” Mills says. “When I was a kid, I always raced four-wheelers and stuff even before I raced Jr. Dragsters. I’ve always been an adrenaline junkie.”

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #185, the 30 Under 30 Issue, in Nov/Dec of 2023.]

Mills’ accomplishments – both on the track and inspiring the next generation of drivers – landed her on the cover Drag Illustrated’s Women of Power issue in April of 2020. The recognition came at a pivotal point in her driving career.

“When I was on the cover, I was just starting out on No Prep Kings,” recalls Mills. “I would say I’m totally different now as a person and a driver than I was then. I thought, ‘Oh, this is cool, it’s a TV show.’ I didn’t realize how much work it was going to take to run NPK. I had to take a lot more roles than just being a driver. I started driving the rig. I had to get all my merchandise, social media, and things like that in order. It all hit fast.”

Mills began her NPK journey by taking over driving duties from her father, renowned Radial vs. the World and no-prep competitor DeWayne Mills. She scored multiple victories running in the Outlaw Big Tire and Futures classes, earning her a spot in the $40,000 Invitational main event. She has hovered in or around the top 10 for most of the season, an impressive feat considering she doesn’t have the funding some of the other teams do.

“People are hiring professional tuners and crews,” Mills says. “I don’t have a professional crew. My dad tunes it, and my mom and a bunch of family and friends come out and help me. We just do what we can. We made the change from turbos to a screw blower right after PRI last year, and him and I built the motor that’s in the car just to be a little more cost-effective. We just wanted to do our own thing and it’s worked out pretty well.”

While Mills works for her father’s construction company, handling billing and bookkeeping duties, the intense filming schedule for NPK has become a separate full-time job in and of itself. Mills jokes that she now goes to her real job so she can rest. She also earned a degree in Strategic Communications, allowing her to do a lot of her own advertising, marketing, and PR work.

“When you have two full-time jobs, you don’t have time for much else,” says Mills. “But we’re out here having fun. I love racing and spending time with my family. My dad practically hung up his driving suit for me. When I first started racing with my parents, I never thought this would be our life. I feel like we’re all carnies traveling from place to place in our motorhomes.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the hectic schedule, Mills plans on sticking with the Street Outlaws franchise for the foreseeable future. And while she says there may come a day where she decides to slow down a bit, it won’t be any time soon.

“I’m definitely in this for the long run with NPK,” says Mills. “I want to hang around here as long as they’ll have me. I love the fans and the interaction we get to have with kids. I’d also like to get into more of the daily driver and small-tire street racing stuff. Maybe if the schedule slows down and there’s an opportunity, I’ve always wanted to run Pro Mod. One day before I’m done driving, you will definitely see me in a Pro Mod.”