Rick Belden photos

DI 30 Under 30 2023: Casey Freeman

Even though the Freeman family business is drag racing, Casey Freeman’s route played out a little differently. 

“I was always in sports, so I never really was involved in racing growing up,” explains Freeman. “I’ve been around it my whole life, but just on weekends.”

Freeman found himself pursuing football and was a quarterback in college for four years. However, he felt the pull to Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and that drag racing runs deep in his blood, with a lineage that stemmed from Pro Stock legend Royce Freeman Sr.

Upon arriving at Elite Motorsports, he started as an entry-level employee mopping floors, delivering coaches, and working in the shop.

“I had no background in motorsports at all,” admits the youngest Freeman. “I didn’t have any knowledge about Pro Stock, no knowledge with tools – it was kind of an uncomfortable situation for me.”

Freeman didn’t let his uncomfortable circumstances dissuade him and embraced the learning process. He began working with Alex Laughlin, doing the back half on his car and the transmission. Then, mid-season in 2020, Freeman was moved with Pro Stock veteran “Big Al” Lindsey to Aaron Stanfield’s Pro Stock car. For the first year on Stanfield’s car, Freeman was responsible for the back half and the transmission. 

Now in his fourth season, Freeman plays an intricate part on Stanfield’s car and takes on the clutch duties, finding enjoyment in being a part of the family business. Additionally, Freeman quickly became a leader and even helps train new hires and manages various parts of Elite Motorsports. 

“You see, the classes get young drivers, and they’re getting younger and younger. Well, that sparks younger guys that they want to be involved in drag racing and be on a crew because the drivers are young,” he explains. 

When asked how he feels about being an influential figure in the sport, Freeman humbly admits that he wants his work to speak for him. 

“I just try to be the hardest worker I can be and be an example for younger kids,” he explains, “and you don’t have to have a background in this to get started. You just have to have the right people around you who’ll help you and see the big picture.”

A simple but straightforward message from Freeman, who hopes to inspire others to get involved with the sport. 

“Just from speaking in Pro Stock, every person matters on the car. Everybody’s got to trust each other,” continues Freeman.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old’s goal is to continue working with Stanfield as his right-hand guy, doing everything he can to help him win. 

“It’s been fun to work with him. He’s a talented driver and a talented worker,” Freeman says. “He’s very smart. He understands drag racing, so it’s been good to be around him, learn from him, and get the lingo down. He sounds like he is locked and loaded for 2024, and I’ll stay on his car and hopefully chase the championship.”

