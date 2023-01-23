DI 30 Under 30 2022: Jay Boddie Jr.

It was natural for Jay Boddie Jr. to get involved with drag racing. He is a third-generation racer and was hooked the moment he got in the car. After all, his dad, Jay Boddie, is an infamous West Coast outlaw racer who made his way to the hit TV show Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

The youngest Boddie’s racing career started after high school as he competitively pursued and excelled in sports. However, he always knew that he wanted to drag race, and it wasn’t long after he graduated Boddie got his chance.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #179, the 30 Under 30 Issue, in Nov/Dec of 2022.]

“My dad got me my first car,” Boddie says. “It was a 2002 Firebird. It had a small-block Chevy motor. It was a 426 with a nitrous kit on it. The first day I got it, I was hooked, and that was in 2014.”

Boddie quickly made a name for himself in the grudge and radial racing scene while attending college for four years. After college, Boddie caught the attention of NPK producer Sam Korkis. He got invited to race on the show, but Boddie was balancing work and school, plus trying to race. “I couldn’t initially do it because I got into an apprenticeship for engineering right after I got done with college,” he says.

Boddie kept his sights set on his apprenticeship program, but when he finished, he answered the NPK call. This past year was his first season on the reality-based drag racing series. He finished 21st after missing several races and feels like it was a good learning experience.

“We got a good taste of what it takes to be in that top running, and we got some work to do, but we have a fast car. I feel like we need to get our program down better. We’re racing against million-dollar teams out there,” Boddie says. “These guys got pro tuners. I got badass tuners, too: Patrick Barnhill and Jason Lee.”

Next year, Boddie wants to be a household NPK name and beat three-time and defending series champion Ryan Martin. The 27-year-old believes that he, his car, and his team have what it takes to fulfill his goals. “I feel like we’re a top 10 car. I know if we get our program together, we could be front runners,” he says, explaining that his long-term goal is to continue with NPK.

Boddie Jr. is grateful to be competing at the level he does with his dad, even if it means pulling his 67′ Camaro with a ProCharged Brad Anderson Hemi up to the starting line against his father.

“My dad has made Team Boddie what it is today. It is just a blessing to be racing with my dad out there,” Boddie says, thanking his support system. “Marty Robertson has been a big, instrumental part in getting my program out there this year. My family, my lady, my son, my father, my grandfather – I feel like I wouldn’t be doing this without them.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.