Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Exclusive

DI 30 Under 30 2022: Jay Boddie Jr.

Published

Courtney Paulshock photo

It was natural for Jay Boddie Jr. to get involved with drag racing. He is a third-generation racer and was hooked the moment he got in the car. After all, his dad, Jay Boddie, is an infamous West Coast outlaw racer who made his way to the hit TV show Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

The youngest Boddie’s racing career started after high school as he competitively pursued and excelled in sports. However, he always knew that he wanted to drag race, and it wasn’t long after he graduated Boddie got his chance.

 
“My dad got me my first car,” Boddie says. “It was a 2002 Firebird. It had a small-block Chevy motor. It was a 426 with a nitrous kit on it. The first day I got it, I was hooked, and that was in 2014.”

Boddie quickly made a name for himself in the grudge and radial racing scene while attending college for four years. After college, Boddie caught the attention of NPK producer Sam Korkis. He got invited to race on the show, but Boddie was balancing work and school, plus trying to race. “I couldn’t initially do it because I got into an apprenticeship for engineering right after I got done with college,” he says.

Boddie kept his sights set on his apprenticeship program, but when he finished, he answered the NPK call. This past year was his first season on the reality-based drag racing series. He finished 21st after missing several races and feels like it was a good learning experience.

“We got a good taste of what it takes to be in that top running, and we got some work to do, but we have a fast car. I feel like we need to get our program down better. We’re racing against million-dollar teams out there,” Boddie says. “These guys got pro tuners. I got badass tuners, too: Patrick Barnhill and Jason Lee.”

Next year, Boddie wants to be a household NPK name and beat three-time and defending series champion Ryan Martin. The 27-year-old believes that he, his car, and his team have what it takes to fulfill his goals. “I feel like we’re a top 10 car. I know if we get our program together, we could be front runners,” he says, explaining that his long-term goal is to continue with NPK.

Boddie Jr. is grateful to be competing at the level he does with his dad, even if it means pulling his 67′ Camaro with a ProCharged Brad Anderson Hemi up to the starting line against his father.

“My dad has made Team Boddie what it is today. It is just a blessing to be racing with my dad out there,” Boddie says, thanking his support system. “Marty Robertson has been a big, instrumental part in getting my program out there this year. My family, my lady, my son, my father, my grandfather – I feel like I wouldn’t be doing this without them.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.