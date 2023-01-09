Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Exclusive

DI 30 Under 30 2022: Aria Connolly

Published

Tara Bowker photo

When grudge racer Aria Connolly and longtime boyfriend JoJo Marafino felt the no-time world shifting a couple years ago, they decided to make a move of their own. Connolly jumped over to Cecil County Dragway’s X275 program for a brief stint in 2021 before leaning in to the PDRA’s fledgling new Super Street class. There, Connolly found both a welcoming environment and a thrilling challenge as she and Marafino make the switch from radial tires to slicks.

“We faced any challenge you possibly could have,” says Connolly, who hadn’t raced on slicks for about eight years. “We thought we were just going to bolt on some slicks, leave the setup the same, go out there and go, I don’t know, 4.50s and wreck the class. But it was the exact opposite. We went out and we tested probably four or five times. Every time we went out and tested, there was no progression. It was spin, spin, spin, spin, spin.”

When the class made its debut at the PDRA North vs. South Shootout at Maryland International Raceway, Connolly qualified second out of seven cars and reached the final round. At the next race, she qualified No. 7 out of 13 and bowed out in the second round.

Connolly’s biggest challenge of the season came at the third race of the season. On a Thursday test pass, Connolly’s nitrous-fed “Mz. Hyde” ’89 Mustang broke traction, got sideways, and nosed into the wall.

Between the various challenges of repairing the car with a limited budget and limited manpower, as well as the morale hit from reading negative comments online, Connolly admits her resolve was tested in the days following the crash.

“I had a month where I felt sorry for myself and I didn’t want to do it,” says Connolly, who gave a shoutout to supporters Team Z Motorsports, Menscer Motorsports, and Diamond Pistons. “But once the car was back together and we had that first startup, my whole mindset changed. I realized that I’ve worked really hard to be in the position I’m in and I’m not going to let irrelevant people tell me that I don’t deserve to drive what I drive.”

Connolly and Marafino rolled into the PDRA World Finals with the goal of at least making clean passes and dipping into the 4.80s. The Long Island native did just that, laying down a 4.832 in the third qualifying session and a bittersweet 4.800 in the final session.

“I was like, ‘This damn car just couldn’t give me a .79 with a 9. Had to go .80 flat,’” Connolly laughs. “But that’s perfect Mz. Hyde fashion. It made every sleepless night, every moment in the garage, any tears, any second guessing, worth it right there to know, all right, we’re going to be competitive next season. We know what changes we have to make to be a real front runner in the class.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Along with Connolly’s on-track goal of chasing the first-ever PDRA Super Street world champion in 2023, she seeks to serve as a positive role model for other young racers.

“There’s this stigma in the racing community that you have to be this pretty girl to be successful in racing,” Connolly begins. “I want to smash that stigma. Just put the hard work in and learn how to do everything. That’s a big thing to me, to be able to do anything and everything that a crew guy could. I feel like it’s a really big advantage and a really big, positive message that the younger community needs to realize, that if you put the work in, you’re going to get the reward no matter what.”

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.