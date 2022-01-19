DI 30 Under 30 2021: Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher’s goal was to do something unique in the sport. One quick glance at “Junk Mail” tells you all you need to know when it comes to accomplishing that. Fisher’s car is a ’73 DJ5, which is short for postal delivery Jeep. He purchased the body for a mere $150 and has transformed it into one of the most eye-catching rides you’ll see. It’s not just for show, either, as “Junk Mail” runs in the 4-second range in the eighth mile.

“My goal was to be unique and different, and take something with a very short wheelbase and make it run some good numbers,” Fisher says. “People see a Nova or a Camaro at a racetrack, but they don’t see a postal Jeep. I wanted something different and I’ve always been into unique things, but I knew wanted to do something in drag racing.”

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #172, the 30 Under 30 Issue, in November of 2021.]

Fisher’s background certainly fits that mold. He’s been involved in motorsports for as long as he can remember, growing up around monster trucks. He attended UNOH and then worked at Monster Jam building engines for the larger-than-life trucks on that circuit.

Following the pandemic, Fisher found a job at The Metal Shop in Delmar, Delaware, building hot rods, assembling motors and working on the crew for the company’s “Saigon Shaker” monster truck. It’s that ingenuity that’s helped pave his way on the drag racing side, starting with a ’79 Camaro his mom originally had decades ago and turning it into a car that ran 7.93 at more than 160 mph in the quarter mile.

That motor from the Camaro eventually ended up in “Junk Mail” and Fisher has been turning heads ever since. He’s not done, either, as he just started working on his latest creation, “Express Mail.” It’s the more polished big brother to “Junk Mail,” as Fisher is using an all-fiberglass postal Jeep body for this version. He expects to have it done at some point in 2022 and fully expects it perform at a high level as well – while having its own unique look and feel, of course.

“Junk Mail has that rough and rusty body, and Express Mail is going to have the exact same body, but it’s going to have that nice, polished look to it,” Fisher reveals. “It will be a nice mix. I could possibly use Junk Mail to do some no-prep or match racing stuff, and race Express Mail as well. It should be fun.”

