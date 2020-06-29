DI #157 Now Available Online

DI #157 is now available online. The 2020 Interview Issue features Q&As with a range of personalities from across the sport, like NHRA Funny Car driver Paul Lee, Top Fuel privateer TJ Zizzo, Mid West Pro Mod Series promoter Keith Haney, Limited Drag Radial champion Jim Howe Jr. and more. We also have features on the first few races since the COVID-19 shutdown, including Throwdown in T-Town, Wooostock and COVID-8.

Read the full issue for FREE at digital.dragillustrated.com and watch your mailbox for the print edition soon.

ADVERTISEMENT



Comments