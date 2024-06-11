DHDR Developmental Driver Madi Turley Wows at Thunder Valley Nationals

During the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals last weekend DH Davies Racing Developmental Driver Madi Turley spent the weekend as the NHRA Grassroots Racing Ambassador. Turley, a 17-year-old sportsman racer from Rutledge, Tenn., displayed her Dodge Challenger R/T throughout the event and made an exhibition pass on Sunday in front of the packed grandstands of Bristol Dragway. Being an NHRA ambassador was another step in the driving career of Turley who will be graduating from high school next year.

“Being the NHRA Grassroots Racing Ambassador was an awesome experience,” said Turley, who has won several sportsman races at her home track Bristol Dragway. “I had a lot of fans come up and ask about my race car and some came back two or three times with more questions. I was happy to give them some information on how that could get involved with drag racing.”

During the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Turley also met with several NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series drivers and was on the line when David H. Davies was in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown competition. For Turley being able to talk with professional drivers was another opportunity to learn more about the ins and outs of drag racing. The support from DHDR as a developmental driver as also be instrumental in Turley’s improvement and growth as a sportsman racer.

“Being DHDR developmental driver has been a great experience because we are able to make connections with sponsors and other drivers to keep us racing,” said Turley. “David Davies has been an amazing supporter and I can’t thank him enough. The weekend at the Thunder Valley Nationals only motivated me more to keep trying to improve and win races

Beyond winning races Turley has become an advocate for sportsman racing and young women in motorsports. Throughout the weekend Turley talked with young fans, boys and girls, about how they can get involved as drivers and fans. It was an eye-opening experience for many fans to see Turley beside her Dodge Challenger R/T race car. It was even more exciting when they were able to see her make a pass down the track.

“I have made a lot of runs down Bristol Dragway but the pass on Sunday during the Thunder Valley Nationals was special,” said Turley. “Everyone in the grandstands went wild and I loved being able to represent the sportsman racers and grassroots racing.”

Turley’s future includes more races this season, high school graduation and then hopefully more racing. The 17-year-old is looking at a variety of options after graduation, but she knows that no matter what comes her way racing will continue to be a major part of her life.





This story was originally published on June 11, 2024.