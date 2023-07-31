Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Despite Semifinal Exit, Four-Time Champ Steve Torrence Retains Top Fuel Points Lead

Published

Steve Torrence took his CAPCO Contractors Top Fuel Toyota to the semifinals for the third straight week and for the eighth time in 12 races this season, but his bid for back-to-back victories on the Camping World tour fell just short Sunday in the 35th DENSO Sonoma Nationals contested in California’s wine country.

The four-time World Champion, the only driver ever to sweep the races in the Countdown, dropped a narrow semifinal
decision to close friend and fellow World Champ Antron Brown and, as a result, once again relinquished the point lead to Justin Ashley.

Brown covered the 1,000-foot Sonoma Raceway course in 3.794 seconds at 329.83 miles per hour for the win; Torrence trailed in 3.810 seconds with a finish line speed of 328.78 mph.

As the No. 2 qualifier, the Texas rancher and businessman breezed past part-time pro Ron August in the first round, a victory that automatically propelled him into the penultimate round thanks to a bye run he earned in a field of only 13 cars.

However, it was on that bye run that his double-up bid began to unravel when the 11,000 horsepower engine in his CAPCO entry suffered a catastrophic failure that brought the car to a halt before it ever reached the finish line and cost him lane choice against Brown.

“The CAPCO boys did a helluva job putting everything back together (after the second round issues),” Torrence said. “They gave us a chance, but Antron just had a little too much. We’ll just step back, regroup and get back after ‘em at Topeka.”

After a one week break, Torrence will begin qualifying for the 34th Menard’s Nationals at Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park trailing Ashley by 32 points with just three races remaining before the points are adjusted for the start of the Countdown to the Championship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.