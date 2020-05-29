Design Engineering Inc. Celebrates 25 Years

Design Engineering, Inc. is celebrating 25 years of sales, service and support as the leader and quality innovator of heat and sound control products.

Founded in 1995 by performance industry veteran Dale Markley and his wife Nancy, DEI quickly earned a reputation in the Cleveland area and beyond for its dynamic, pioneering solutions to combat power-robbing under-hood heat issues.

Over the years the company has designed and created unique “thermal tuning products” for the racing and performance aftermarket, as well as related industries such as aviation, powersports, marine and even locomotive. DEI is also well-known for its “build to spec” contract work for commercial, industrial and military-related businesses, along with a myriad of other industries.

DEI’s extensive product list includes a wide variety of heat shields and thermal containment products, exhaust and pipe wraps, line and hose sleeving, sound control barriers & absorbers, headliners and accessories, safety gear and CryO2™, which is designed to harness the cryogenic properties of liquid CO2 to lower intake charge temperatures resulting in more horsepower.

Design Engineering won a SEMA Best New Performance-Racing product award in 2003 for its introduction of CryO2. Through it all, the company has stayed laser-focused on helping drivers stay calm and cool with innovated solutions for heat and sound problems.

“We work with customers to define their problems, determine the correct materials necessary to handle their heat or sound control issues and then create a solution,” said Tom Miller of DEI. “Our in-house design team can quickly turn around first article prototypes for inspection, fitment and evaluation purposes. Once a final design is tested and approved by the customer, production begins based on their requirements.”

With Dale’s son David at the helm since 2001, DEI remains committed to developing and improving products for its loyal, growing customer base as it heads into its next 25 years.

“At Design Engineering Inc., you, the customer, are behind every decision we make,” President of DEI David Markley proudly states. “We try to look at every product and service we offer from your perspective. We use the phrase ‘What’s in it for you?’ and strive every day to create innovative, quality products that exceed your expectations.”

