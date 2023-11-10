Del Worsham to Pull Double-Duty Driving, Crew Chief for DeJoria at NHRA Finals

DC Motorsports’ own Del Worsham is set to showcase his legendary versatility at the season-culminating In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, hosted at Pomona Dragstrip from November 10th to 12th, 2023. A veteran of the drag racing world, Worsham will be pulling double duty as both crew chief for Alexis DeJoria and driver of the CP Carrillo Toyota GR Supra Funny Car.

Worsham, a two-time world champion, expresses excitement about his return to the driver’s seat: “It’s really exciting to get back out there in a driving role for this one event,” said Worsham. “To pull double-duty as Alexis’ crew chief and also driving a car is something I did for a large part of my career. That’s pretty much what I did until about 2009 or 2010. I had multiple-car teams and I drove a car, and helped tune, and ran the teams so this is nothing out of my comfort zone at all. I worked a lot like this when I was driving the DHL Toyota Funny Car as well, working with Nicky (Boninfante) and John “O” (Oberhofer). I helped them as much as I could along with driving that car, so I definitely feel comfortable with this. It’s mostly just getting back in the seat again in competition.”

Having been away from the competition as a driver for five years, Worsham is thrilled about the challenge: “It’s been five full years since I’ve been behind the wheel of a Funny Car in competition, so it’ll be exciting.”

The decision to compete was spontaneous but supported by his team and sponsors. “This was something that I woke up two weeks ago and thought it would be a good idea and it sounded like fun,” Worsham recounted. First person I talked to was my wife, second person was Alexis, and next thing you know I was looking for a team. Got a hold of everyone on our team, found us a sponsor through CP Carrillo, Revchem, Toyota, Kramer, and all of our partners who have supported us throughout the years.

“Everyone’s excited and they’re onboard and looking forward to getting back out there this weekend and racing in Pomona,” he continued. “It’s a race I started with 33 years ago. I entered this race as a 20-year-old kid, and I had to borrow a trailer. And now here I am, 33 years later, I’m 53 years old, racing in Funny Car again with a borrowed trailer again. I’d like to thank everyone at Beal Racing, Brandon Welch, and his entire team for coming out and letting us use all of his support equipment and crewing this car for me. I know they’re really excited and it should be a fun weekend.”