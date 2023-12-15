DEI Releases New RFI Heat Shield Products

Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) is excited to announce a new line sleeve to block RFI interference and “crosstalk” to prevent interruption of signals to sensitive electronics.

DEI’s new Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) Shield products reduce interference from radio and electromagnetic waves to ignition systems and high voltage wires. It is available as a split sleeve or tape.

Electronic fuel injection systems thrive in an RFI-free environment. The RFI Shield safeguards the vehicle’s computer systems, electronic fuel injection, radios and most sensitive components.

“Drive with confidence knowing that your vehicle’s critical systems are shielded from interference that can compromise safety and performance,” said Mike Buca, Product Manager at DEI.

The RFI Shield Split Sleeve easily wraps around and covers wires without having to disconnect them and includes a 17.5-inch grounding strap. It is available in 3-foot lengths in 1/2-inch (10681) or 1-inch (10682) diameters.

There is also the RFI Shield Tape (10679), a non-adhesive tape that wraps around the wires without requiring disconnection. It comes in 1-inch width and 25-foot length, with a 17.5-inch grounding strap included.

Both products include DEI Quick Fix Silicone Tape to seal off the ends for a secure safeguard and finished look.

The new products are available to order now on www.designengineering.com/ and will start shipping by Dec. 23.

DEI provides performance heat and sound control products that help motorsports enthusiasts be more competitive. Industry-leading materials and custom fits provide cooler in-cabin temperatures and thermal containment, even in the tightest of spaces.

For more information, visit www.designengineering.com/.