Defending World Champ Megan Meyer Wins In Columbus, Looks To Keep Rolling In Topeka

The Randy Meyer Racing Team won for the second year in a row at National Trail Raceway for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional Event alongside the JEGS SportsNationals. This is the team’s third win in only four events of the 2020 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the NGK Spark Plugs Power Under Control nitro-injected dragster, Megan drove to the top qualifying spot in the first session with a 5.22 ET for the quickest pass of the event. Julie Nataas was second with a 5.30 ET at 278 mph, but slipped to the number five spot at the end of qualifying as both girls didn’t improve their times. Megan took down Jared Dreher in the first round of eliminations running a 5.28 ET at 273 mph, while Julie lost by .04 to Jackie Fricke running a 5.35 ET to her 5.28 ET.

Moving onto Sunday, Megan then took down Jackie running a 5.25 ET at 276 mph to Jackie’s slow 5.46 ET before moving onto the final round against Mike Bucher. Mike had a red light start, but didn’t matter as Megan still crossed the finish line first running a consistent 5.26 ET at 273 mph to become the event winner.

“This was my first time racing here in Columbus, and I will never forget it,” said Megan. “My team worked hard for this win through the heat and humidity and they deserve this so much. Thank you to the staff at National Trail Raceway for treating us so good and having a great track, and to NGK Spark Plugs for coming to celebrate our win with us. We are looking forward to racing again this weekend with my sister behind the wheel as we battle it out for points again!”

At the team’s home track, Heartland Motorsports Park, the Meyer sisters will try their best to extend their points lead over the Central region of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. The team has had great success at this race, winning it in 2017 with Megan, 2018 with Rachel, and again in 2019 with Megan. The Randy Meyer Racing Team will be supporting a new livery on Rachel’s Top Alcohol Dragster with Aeromotive Fuel Pumps and Taylor Cable, two local companies that have been long-time partners with the Meyer family.

Qualifying kicks off at 8pm on Thursday for Top Alcohol classes, followed by two session on Friday at 5:30 pm and 8pm. All eliminations will be held on Saturday starting at 5pm.

