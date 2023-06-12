Connect with us

Defending World Champ Kris Thorne Picks Up FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series In Bristol

Published

Defending world champion Kris Thorne drove to the win in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, knocking off Mike Castellana in the final round on Sunday at Bristol Dragway as part of this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

The event, which was powered by Cardinal Insurance, was the fifth of 10 races during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series..

Thorne picked up his first win this season and the fifth in his career when Castellana went red in the final round. Thorne would have been tough to beat regardless, going 5.816 at 245.32 mph in his Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro in the championship round.

“I’ve just got to keep digging and not stop,” Thorne said. “I’ve hit some roadblocks, but I’m so thankful nobody has given up on me and given me all the opportunities to be here. I really appreciate everyone. Not much makes me emotional, but this stuff is tough, and I really dig it (when we can win).”

Thorne knocked off Eric Dillard, points leader Justin Bond and Dmitry Samorukov to reach the championship round, where Thorne made his quickest run on Sunday. Bond maintained the points lead, but Thorne, who is second in points, pulled to within 88 points of him.

Castellana advanced to the final round for the first time this season and the 24th time in his career thanks to victories against Sidnei Frigo, Marcus Birt and Tony Wilson.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series returns to action June 22-25 with the 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

