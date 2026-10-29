Deecell Power Systems Comp Clash Heads to MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals Presented by Dodge

The Deecell Power Systems NHRA Comp Clash is back and it’s set for this weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as the specialty race-within-a-race in Competition Eliminator grabs a spotlight as part of the massive MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge.

After taking place at Indy a year ago, the Deecell Power Systems Comp Clash has a new location in 2026, while still offering a big-money payout and a big stage for Comp Eliminator competitors at the popular national event in Las Vegas.

After the initial success of the Comp Clash last year, Deecell, which is also the “Official Solar Power Unit of NHRA,” was eager to see it continue, this time at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We had such a great time with the Comp Clash last year in Indy, and we’re really looking forward to bringing it to Las Vegas this year. The Las Vegas Nationals is already a fun event, and if we can add a little more excitement and competition to the weekend, that’s a win for everyone. Comp Eliminator is where it all started for us, and having the opportunity to give back to our fellow racers is something we’re really proud of,” said Andrew Moeck, founder of Deecell Power Systems.

There’s also an impressive purse and prizes on the line. In addition to the $20,000 payout, the winner will also receive a Speedmaster SBC top end kit, while the two finalists will each get two VP Racing 5.5-Gallon Blue Utility Jugs and two VP Racing Trucker Caps.

Deecell, a groundbreaking solar-power system for haulers and sleeper cabs, has been a major part of specialty programs in NHRA, sponsoring both the “After Dark Low Qualifier” award this year in Sonoma and the Comp Clash in Las Vegas.

With the Comp Clash running on Thursday and Friday in Las Vegas, the standout competitors in Competition Eliminator will also have a chance to double-up at the marquee event in Las Vegas.

“Deecell has become a great partner with NHRA and we’re thrilled to see them return as the sponsor for the Comp Clash,” NHRA Director of Advertising/Sponsorship Sales Jeff Morton said. “Deecell has remained passionate about finding unique ways to reward race teams, and the Comp Clash is a perfect example of that. It adds another big element to a huge race in Las Vegas and we look forward to seeing how it all plays out this weekend.”

The opening round of the Deecell Power Systems Comp Clash takes place at 3:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, with the second round to follow at 5 p.m. and the semifinals at 6:45 p.m. The finals are set to take place at 12:20 p.m. PT on Friday, leading into the opening round of qualifying in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

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To purchase tickets to the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit LVMS.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admission areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit NHRA.com.