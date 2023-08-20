Connect with us

DC Motorsports Team Continues to Demonstrate Consistency at NHRA Brainerd Nationals

On paper, the 2023 NHRA Brainerd Nationals might look like an event the DC Motorsports team would prefer to put behind them, but looks can be deceiving. Alexis DeJoria was defeated in the first round of eliminations on Sunday after starting from the eighth seed, and while the team had hoped for a long day of going rounds, there is no denying that they have arguably one of the most consistent cars in the Funny Car category at a point in the season where having a dialed-in combination is key.
 
The Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra made four solid runs out of five throughout the weekend at the penultimate event of the NHRA Camping World Series’ ‘regular season.’ As the No. 8 qualifier, DeJoria drew No. 9 qualifier Tim Wilkerson as her round-one opponent on race day. DeJoria started the day with a 12-7 record versus ‘Wilk’ and was looking to extend her round-win tally at a facility where she has had success in the past. Against Wilkerson, DeJoria powered the Bandero Supra to its quickest pass of the weekend, clocking a 3.906 E.T. but came up just short of her opponent’s 3.883-second run in a close race.
 
“I always love racing at Brainerd International Raceway,” said DeJoria, a three-time finalist in 2023. “I’ve had some great history here, winning in 2017, going to the semifinals last year, and during eliminations in 2014, I was the first Funny Car driver to make a sub-four-second run at BIR, but today was not a successful race day for us. Got outran just by a little bit, but we made our best run of the weekend. We have a consistent car, we’re making it down the race track. So, I’ve got to say, it really hurts to lose in the first round but we have a great combination and a great car right now. I feel really solid in the seat and charged for the Countdown to the Championship. Really looking forward to Indianapolis.”
 
DeJoria and the DC Motorsports team will head to the NHRA U.S. Nationals, the final event before the playoff fields are set, as the No. 6 ranked team on the Funny Car leaderboard. Qualifying begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. With the event’s unique points-and-a-half format, DeJoria has the opportunity to move into the top 5 in the point standings. 

