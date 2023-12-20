Dayco and Tony Stewart Racing Nitro Continue Partnership for 2024 Season

After a successful partnership in 2023, Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier in the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, is proud to announce Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) Nitro has signed on to use its blower belts again during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. Both Matt Hagan, 4-time Funny Car champion, and Tony Stewart, NASCAR, INDYCAR and USAC Champion, will compete in their respective categories using Dayco blower belts on the track.

After finishing third in 2022, Hagan came back with a vengeance in 2023, placing first and earning the World Championship title. He has a total of 49 career event titles, with six of those victories from last season.

Stewart will be making his NHRA Top Fuel debut in 2024 after finishing second in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series national championship standings in 2023 and also finishing second in the North Central Region.

Both Hagan’s Funny Car and Stewart’s Top Fuel dragster are driven at speeds in excess of 330 mph down the track, and Dayco blower belts not only held up all season in intense conditions but enabled both cars to perform at optimal levels.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our partnership with Dayco in 2024,” said Tony Stewart, owner of TSR. “Getting behind the wheel this season, I know their belts will help Matt Hagan and I perform at the highest level on-track.”

The Dayco 11mm blower belt is engineered specifically for use by Top Fuel and Funny Cars with nitromethane engines. Offering one of the highest load ratings in racing, it features a hybrid carbon cord encapsulated in custom rubber compounds and patented low friction PTFE tooth fabric. It has a standard 11mm pitch, is 84mm wide and has 145 teeth.

“It feels great knowing our Dayco blower belts helped ensure the drivers’ were behind the wheel of machines set up to win during the 2023 season,” said Jay Buckley, Director of Marketing and Training, Dayco North America. “We can’t wait to see what next season has in store for the TSR team and look forward to our belts helping them bring home more wins.”

Hagan and Stewart will kick off the 2024 NHRA season March 8-10, at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

