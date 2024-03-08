Connect with us

News

Davies Brings New Sponsor and Passion to Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Opener

Published

One of the most exciting classes on the NHRA tour will hit the track this weekend starting their ten-race series of Chevrolet COPOs, Dodge Drag Paks and Ford Cobra Jets battling it out for manufacturer supremacy in the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series. David Davies III will be racing in the series for the third year in a row wheeling a new-look Dodge Challenger with Mission 22, a national non-profit organization that aims to raise awareness and combat the issue of veteran suicide, as the primary brand on his race car. Davies, a US Air Force Veteran, has offered space on his Dodge Challenger throughout his career to veteran organizations.

“I am looking forward to getting the season started on the race track of course because it has been a long off-season and I love to race this class but I am equally excited to get the word out about Mission 22,” said Davies. “It breaks my heart that according to the Department of Veterans Affairs 22 veterans lose their lives to suicide every day. These men and women served our country with pride and I want to let them know they are seen, appreciated and if they need help Mission 22 will be there for them.”
 
Throughout his Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown racing career Davies has been a threat to win and the 2024 season should provide the aviation executive the opportunity to achieve his goal of standing in the winner’s circle. This weekend over 20 competitors will be vying for one of 16 qualifying positions.


“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with D H Davies Racing to raise awareness about the issues that Veterans face upon returning home. Dave and his team are so generously providing Mission 22 a platform to let Veterans know we are here for them” said Carley Hill, Mission 22’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “At Mission 22, our commitment to supporting Veterans and ending Veteran suicide is unwavering but its just not possible without support like this so it means everything to us.”
 
An accomplished business executive and US Air Force Veteran David Davies brings his passion for racing and competition to the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series. This season Davies will also work with Save Our Allies, E3, Welsy Motorsports, and Fig Leaf Coffee. Davies has raced in both the National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) and National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) with both a 2018 Dodge Demon and most recently a 2021 Dodge Drag Pak. Davies’ NHRA debut event was Norwalk, 2021 and since that event the racer from Kirtland, Ohio, has been a regular qualifier and is pursuing his first Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series national event win.
 
For more information about Mission 22, please visit www.Mission22.com or call 503-908-8505

