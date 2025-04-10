David Richards and Bluebird/Versatran Team Hoping to Have Lady Luck on Their Side at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

SCAG Racing’s Dave Richards is set to take on the thrilling chaos of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals this weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Piloting the BlueBird Turf / Versatran Funny Car, Richards heads into the event with momentum and a clear focus on delivering a standout performance in the unique four-wide format.

“We’re making progress and moving forward,” said Richards who is 15th in points standings after qualifying No. 12 on a 3.945 second pass at the NHRA Winternationals. “We already have a three-second run under our belt, which shows we are capable of keeping up with this super competitive class. That’s a big step for us, and it’s got the whole team looking forward to showing what we can do.”

Last year at the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, Richards qualified 14th before an exit in the first quad against former world champions Ron Capps and J.R. Todd. In the fall event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richards ran one of his first three-second runs to qualify 13th, barely falling short of a first-round victory with a second-consecutive three-second run.

“I’m excited to run Vegas. We ran well there last time, made some progress, so I’m confident we can do that plus better this weekend. The goal is to keep pushing and see what we can achieve,” Richards said. “Four-Wide races are cool for the fans. As a driver, I’m okay with it. I just try to keep it simple. Race day is fun, kind of cool that you can still advance being second quickest. It’s a different challenge, but we’re ready for it, ready for some race day lady luck.”

The Four-Wide format, a fan-favorite spectacle that pits four drivers against each other in each pass, brings an extra layer of excitement—and complexity—to the event. It’s the first of three Four-Wide races on the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series schedule.

Racing action at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four rounds of qualifying with two sessions Friday and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations kick off Sunday 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 10, 2025.