David Cuadra to Make NHRA Pro Stock Debut with Elite Motorsports in Charlotte

The largest professional team in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is adding another Pro Stock driver and machine to its impressive fleet. David Cuadra, son of Fernando Cuadra Sr. recently obtained his Pro Stock license and will make his professional racing debut this weekend at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals behind the wheel of his new Corral Boots Mustang.

D. Cuadra will join his father as well as his brothers, Fernando Cuadra Jr. and Cristian Cuadra on the Elite Motorsports team. The competition will be intense for The Cuadra Boys as each driver vies to bring home the family’s first professional victory.

“This past week has been one of the best weeks of my life,” said D. Cuadra. “I had the opportunity to get my Pro Stock license with the best team I could ever ask for. I’m really excited about this new experience beginning in Charlotte. I know I have a really good and fast race car and a lot of great people supporting me.”

The Elite Motorsports team has been working non-stop since their last event in Las Vegas, including testing in Tulsa, Okla. They feel confident coming into the race at the famous zMAX Dragway where they will tackle the track in the fan-favorite four-wide format.

Troy Coughlin Jr. had a phenomenal start to the season with a victory in Gainesville. He is currently ranked second in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series points standings and is on track for an impressive season in his JEGS.com / White Castle Camaro. Coughlin’s daughter, Aubrey, will be competing in the Red Line Oil Toddler Tricycle Race this weekend and she’s ready to hammer those pedals and take out the competition.

Aaron Stanfield won the fall event at zMAX last year and is looking forward to turning on some win lights this weekend in his Janac Brothers / JC3 Energy Camaro. Bo Butner will be looking for his first Pro Stock victory at zMAX Dragway and his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro has been performing well all season long putting him in a great position to take the ultimate prize this weekend. Five-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders has been testing quite a bit in her JHG / Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro and the team found some opportunities for improvement that should help her performance. Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker has also been performing well this season and will be one to watch this weekend.

Mason Wright will be piloting the Elite Motorsports Pro Mod entry this weekend in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports. This is only the second event of the season for the Pro Mod category and Wright is looking to make some major moves in the points standings this weekend.

Pro Stock action at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals begins with qualifying on Friday, April 28 at 4:00 pm EDT.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.