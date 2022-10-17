David Barton Crowned Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Champion

The 2022 Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown battle between Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets and Dodge Challenger Drag Paks for the 2022 championship came to an end Saturday at the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex when David Barton and his Saw Mill Auto COPO Camaro qualified for eliminations.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It is hard to believe we came out on top amongst all these people who are trying so hard to accomplish the same goal. It has been a lot of work from all our teammates and all our employees and all our families,” said Barton. “This whole operation is like a big travelling family circus. I have to thank all our customers. It has been great and I am honestly speechless.”

Through the first seven races of the 2022 eight race schedule, Barton raced his way to five final round appearances picking up three wins at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on Father’s Day weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, and the two most recent, the prestigious U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis where he took over the points leads for good and his hometown race, the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“We knew going into Indy we were neck and neck with Bill Skillman and I didn’t realize how real it was until we took him out and then we started gaining rounds quickly. I was like wow we really turned a corner here and we could really pull this thing off as long as we keep a cool head moving forward. For him to get taken out early in Reading and we just skated right through to another win at our home track. It was just amazing. Even that hasn’t sunk in yet. I can’t believe we have the championship and I won at my home track after all these years.”