Dave Richards, Versatran/BlueBird Ready for Winternationals After Rough Start in Gainesville

Dave Richards and the Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car team enter this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip with growing confidence.

“One race under our belt and we’re feeling really optimistic. Gainesville didn’t go quite the way we wanted but we’re putting in the work and we’re learning,” Richards said. “I have no doubt we’ll make quick progress. We’re feeling confident we’ll perform well this weekend.”

Richards, who is competing in his first full season since getting his Funny Car license in 2013, had his qualifying efforts at the Gatornationals cut short due to weather, leaving him outside of the top 16 and unable to compete on race day. With 21 Funny Car entries for the Winternationals, Richards and his team will be putting their best foot forward to ensure their spot in eliminations on Sunday.

“We have a lot of Versatran and BlueBird customers out at this event, so that makes it special,” Richards said. “We want to put on a good show for them. Would be exciting to get our first win in front of all of them.”

Competition at the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals begins with three qualifying session Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.