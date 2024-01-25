Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dave Richards Ready to Take on Full Schedule in Versatran / Bluebird Funny Car

Published

After racing part-time for 10 years, Dave Richards and Paul Richards Racing will, for the first time, be running the full 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season driving the Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car.

Versatran, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, the parent company of SCAG Power Equipment, joined Richards and brother Paul Richards during the 2023 NHRA Drag Racing Series season. The team competed in 11 races, qualified in the top 16 eight times and made it to the quarterfinals twice ultimately finishing the season 16th in the points standings. In 2024, Versatran will be joined by Metalcraft of Mayville’s newly acquired company, BlueBird Turf, an iconic brand in the outdoor power equipment rental market for over sixty years.

“It’s a struggle to race at this level, but Paul and I kept doing it because we love this stuff. Our program over the years had been up and down, but we got hooked up with Randy Gloede and Versatran and things are looking positive,” Richards said. “We’re building the program, building the car, getting ready to put our best foot forward. We don’t want to go out there and just be happy to be there, we want to be competitive, we want to win.”

Richards made his professional debut at the 2013 NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., where he qualified 16th and had a first-round matchup with legend John Force. Since then, Richards has competed in a total of 52 events, qualified for 43 race days and had a total of six quarterfinal appearances.

“This is our opportunity to make a big jump. We have been working hard for years, everyone says things happen for a reason and Versatran, and now Bluebird, have given us the chance to go out there and surprise everyone,” Richards said. “We’ve always been the underdogs, but I think running this full season, we’ll learn a lot and quickly, and that will show on the racetrack.”

﻿

Richards will begin the 2024 racing season with testing at Bradenton Motorsports Park before competing in the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout February 8-10. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will kick-off March 8-10 with the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.