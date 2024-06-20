Connect with us

News

Dave Richards and Versatran / BlueBird Team Ready to Make Their Own History at Virginia Motorsports Park

Published

Dave Richards and the Versatran / BlueBird Funny Car team are heading to another new track as they get ready for the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Richards, who is handling driving duties full-time for the first time this year, has made a habit of qualifying for national events. Already eight races into the 2024 season, Richards has qualified for six race days picking up his first-round win at the Charlotte Four-Wide event. The Versatran team will be looking to qualify for their seventh straight race day at Virginia Motorsports Park.

“Virginia Motorsports Park is another new track for me. Luckily, NHRA has only been there a couple of times in the last handful of years, so it could be a more even playing field,” Richards said. “I’ve gotten comfortable in this Versatran / BlueBird car. Things are becoming so much more natural with every pass. My crew guys feel it, too. We’re coming together. It’s a process, but we’re well on our way.”

At the most recent event, the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, Richards qualified 15th but came up short to Alexis DeJoria, who had the second quickest run of the first round. Richards is sitting in the No. 14 spot in the Funny Car points standings just six points behind 14th and 182 outside the top 10.

Competition at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals begins Saturday with three rounds of qualifying at noon, 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at noon. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning with qualifying shows Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on June 20, 2024.

