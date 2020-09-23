Dave Richards Adds Guaranteed Rate Sponsorship for NHRA Gatornationals

Paul Richards Racing is excited to announce that Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, will be the primary partner on Dave Richards’ Ford Mustang for 51st annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals race in Gainesville, Fla., September 25-27.

“Guaranteed Rate is proud to sponsor Dave Richards in NHRA’s iconic Funny Car Series,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. “We look forward to being part of this sport with such a loyal fan base, and to do so with a team that has deep history and roots in drag racing.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Guaranteed Rate to the team and NHRA at Gainesville,” said driver Dave Richards. “Gainesville is my home track and we will have a lot of family and friends in attendance this weekend cheering us on. We are thankful to everyone at Guaranteed Rate for supporting our team and hope that we can hoist the Wally at the end of the weekend!”

Guaranteed Rate will join a broad roster of long-time sponsors like Prestige Site Works, Upper Cut Turf Management, and FarmBoy Custom Co. on Richards’ Funny Car.

The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals begins on Saturday, September 26 with two qualifying sessions at 12:45 and 5:00 p.m. (ET). Race day will be on Sunday, September 27 starting at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

