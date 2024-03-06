Dates Announced For 2025 World Series of Pro Mod

Just days after the fifth running of the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service, race officials announced today a new Thursday-Saturday format for the 2025 edition. The 2025 World Series of Pro Mod will take place Feb. 27-March 1 at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“As successful as this past weekend’s race was, we’re constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for our fans and racers,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and editorial director and WSOPM promoter. “After extensive discussions among the WSOPM and Bradenton Motorsports Park teams, we believe it’s time to change up our format a bit and go to a Thursday-Saturday schedule. Thursday and Friday will offer five of the most exciting rounds of qualifying in drag racing, then we’ll go racing on Saturday. We’ll decide a winner under the lights – in front of packed grandstands – on Saturday night.”

The 2024 World Series of Pro Mod saw Derek Ward in his screw-blown ’68 Firebird defeat Jim Halsey in his nitrous-fed ’68 Camaro in a $100,000 winner-take-all Pro Mod final round. This year marked the fifth running of the event, with $500,000 paid out to Pro Mod racers since the first running in 2017.

Along with Pro Mod, the 2024 WSOPM included the second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational, the inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge, the Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship presented by FTI Performance, the Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance, and the Super Pro Shootout. The Chicago-Style Pro Mod Second-Chance Shootout and Top Sportsman Second-Chance Race also gave non-qualifiers an opportunity to race on Sunday. More than 200 race cars were on the property to compete for more than $250,000 in prize money.

“I’m so proud of what the World Series of Pro Mod has become,” Buck said. “Thank you to all of the fans, racers, and sponsors – especially JHG and J&A Service – for believing in us and showing their support. It’s my mission to take this deal to another level in 2025.”

Drag Illustrated will recap the 2024 WSOPM in its May/June Issue, which will feature Pro Mod champion Derek Ward on the cover.