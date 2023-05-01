Dart Machinery & Summit Motorsports Park Partner to Enhance Programs for Racers

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio is very proud to welcome Dart Machinery as a sponsor.

In addition to being the Official Cylinder Head of Summit Motorsports Park, Dart is significantly supporting racers through several programs.

The company will contribute to contingency, and to make the TransTec Halloween Classic 50 presented by Harland Sharp even more entrancing on Oct. 7-15, it will sponsor the event’s Dart Big M Shootout, which will showcase racers who use Dart cylinder heads, intake manifolds and/or blocks. That will take place on Friday’s running of the event. A very special, one-of-a-kind trophy and a Dart $2,000 gift card will go to the winner, while a $1,000 Dart gift card will go to the runner-up and a $100 Dart gift card will go to semifinalists. If the winner of the Dart Big M Shootout also wins in his or her class at the event, they will receive an additional $500 Dart gift card. There is no additional charge to enter the Dart Big M Shootout.

Dart Machinery is also sponsoring the Dart Fright Night at the TransTec Halloween Classic 50 presented by Harland Sharp.

“It was a pleasure to work with Cary Redman, Scott Highland and Dart to put this sponsorship program into place for our racers,” said Bobbie Bader, Summit Motorsports Park Sponsor Sales and Services Manager. “We sincerely appreciate Dart believing in us, and we are looking forward to building a long-lasting partnership with Dart. They are an outstanding company with a commitment to its products and the people who use them.”

Based in Warren, Michigan, Dart is part of Race Winning Brands and produces top-of-the-line engine components, including blocks, heads, intakes and more. Its products are used by successful racers of all levels across the country.

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information about events, programs and tickets, visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com or call 419-668-5555. For more information about Dart, visit www.dartheads.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.