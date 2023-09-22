Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photographs by Rock-It Racing and Auto Imagery

Features

Daren and Veronica Poole-Adams of Rock-It Racing Encourage the Next Generation of Racers

Published

Daren and Veronica Poole-Adams have a longstanding habit of sharing what brings them joy in order to enrich the lives of others. Daren, a lifelong drag racing enthusiast who accompanied his dad to Santa Pod Raceway in England before moving to the United States as a teen, knows first-hand how drag racing can have a positive impact on a child. Veronica – his wife of 30 years – loves the sport just as much, particularly the friends and racing family they have acquired through the years. With that community spirit in mind, the two have launched Rock-It Racing, a program born to inspire, encourage, and support the future of drag racing.

“We think it’s important to nurture the next generation of racers, and that’s really what we’re trying to do, in our own way,” said Daren, who owns a fleet of COPO Chevrolet Camaros and races Stock and Super Stock. “We want to keep drag racing alive, and we’re happy to do our part to make that happen.” 

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #183, the Sportsman Special Issue, in July/August of 2023.]

Although it’s only become official in this new year, Rock-It Racing has been quietly forming for years under the Poole-Adams Racing, Inc. umbrella. Daren and Veronica have often gathered children from church and within the community for a trip to the dragstrip to gain an understanding of the sport, from learning about the cars in the pits to seeing them compete on the track. While Daren and Veronica have taken great joy in introducing the sport to anyone who has expressed a hint of interest, they’ve also signed on to sponsor racers already active in the Jr. Drag Racing League, most recently Midwest competitors Jeggie and Claire Weets. 

Additionally, they are committed long-term to the Jr. program of young Langdon Foley. The six-year-old son of racers Brooke and Steve Foley, who drives one of the couple’s COPO Camaros, is the reason behind the Rock-It Racing name. Unable to pronounce “Ms. Veronica” when he first met her several years ago, he called her “Ms. Rock-It.” She’s been known as such ever since.

Daren and Veronica have used Lucas Oil products in the Poole-Adams Racing, Inc. race cars for years and are proud to have recently formed an official partnership with the brand. Daren says that young racers should not be surprised to see him randomly walk up with Lucas Oil for their Jr. Dragsters. For Daren and Veronica, it’s just one more way that they can carry out the Rock-It Racing mission of supporting the next generation of drag racers. 

“You know, we’ve lived a blessed life,” said Poole-Adams. “If this is what I get to do, I’m not going to miss out on anything. I want to do the best that I can, and I want to leave a positive mark.

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.