Daniel Wilkerson, SCAG Ford Looking to Capitalize at Summit Motorsports Park

Daniel Wilkerson and the SCAG Ford Funny Car team have some added motivation as they head into this weekend’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Summit Racing Equipment has been a longtime partner of the Wilkersons supporting Tim’s career as well as Daniel when he was racing only part time.

“Summit Racing Equipment has been with the Wilkerson’s for a long time,” said Daniel Wilkerson. “It’s a partnership that has turned into a friendship that we are really proud of. We really just want to put on a good show and do them proud.”

Wilkerson is familiar with Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park having made appearances here for the fan favorite Night Under Fire event in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012. He also competed in the NHRA national event in 2011 and 2012.

“I’m excited to be at Summit’s home race, this is always a big one for this SCAG Ford Mustang,” Wilkerson said. “I’ve made more runs in a fuel car at Summit Motorsports Park than anywhere else, between this race and the Bader Family’s Night Under Fire so this place means a lot to me.”

Wilkerson has already had a standout season with a career best finish of runner-up at the Four Wide Nationals in Charlotte where he also recorded his career best speed (333.16 mph) and elapsed time (3.885 seconds) and at the New England Nationals in Epping, N.H. he had his career best qualifying finish at No. 4 before reaching the semifinals. He also had a semifinal finish in Chicago and he’s coming off a No. 8 qualifying position with a quarterfinal finish at the Virginia Nationals. Wilkerson and the SCAG Mustang will be looking to add a first career Funny Car win to their resume as they chase NHRA’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Competition at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations will be Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will begin on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET followed by the first round of eliminations at 4:00 p.m. ET. The rest of eliminations will air on FOX Broadcasting Network (FOX) at 5:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024.