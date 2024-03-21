Daniel Wilkerson, SCAG Ford Funny Car Team Eager for NHRA Winternationals

Daniel Wilkerson and the SCAG Power Equipment Ford Mustang Funny car team enter this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip looking to build on the performance they found at Gainesville Raceway.

Wilkerson and his SCAG Ford team, led by crew chief and father Tim, are coming off a solid showing at the Gatornationals. Daniel qualified No. 13 and despite losing in the first round to reigning world champion Matt Hagan, his 3.927-second pass at 317.12 mph would be the third quickest of the round.

Daniel, who is competing in his first full-time NHRA season behind the wheel, is looking for his first career Funny Car victory as a driver. If it were to come this weekend, he would be the first Wilkerson to win at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip as a driver. Tim reached the finals back in 1998 and in 2023 at the fall contested NHRA Finals, Tim came up short to Chad Green, whose crew chief was Daniel.

“It’s exciting to be heading to Pomona. The Winternationals is a historic race. I’m going to enjoy going down that racetrack. I’ve watched my dad race there for a long time,” Wilkerson said. “Plus, as a crew member I’ve gotten to advise a couple guys on In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip’s quirks, so I’m excited to get to experience that for the first time from the driver’s seat. I feel like I might be saying that a lot this season.”

Competition at the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals begins with three qualifying session Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.