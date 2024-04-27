Daniel Wilkerson Runs Career Best Friday at Charlotte NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Daniel Wilkerson handled his SCAG Power Equipment Ford Mustang Funny Car to a career best pass during Friday qualifying at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Wilkerson, who is racing the full NHRA season for the first time in his career, laid down a 3.918-second pass at 333.16 mph in the first qualifying session Friday afternoon to end the night in the No. 6 qualifying spot. Wilkerson, who is a Rookie of the Year Award contender, previously ran a 3.927 seconds at the Gatornationals and 328.06 mph at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals.

“I was a little surprised. I could tell it ran good. That’s a pretty great run. I’m super proud of my dad, Tim, and the rest of this SCAG Ford team,” Wilkerson said. “We made some pretty big changes, pretty big swings so I’m excited that it ran good.”

Wilkerson and his SCAG Racing teammates, Justin Ashley in the SCAG Toyota Top Fuel dragster and Dave Richards in the Versatran / BlueBird Funny Car, will continue qualifying at the NHRA Four-Wide Naitonals at zMAX Dragway Saturday with two sessions at 12:45 and p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at noon. Television Coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and an eliminations show to follow at 6 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 27, 2024.