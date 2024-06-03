Daniel Wilkerson Reaches Semifinals for SCAG Racing at NHRA New England Nationals

Daniel Wilkerson and the SCAG Power Equipment Ford Mustang Funny Car team made their third consecutive semifinal appearance Sunday at the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

Wilkerson entered race day qualified in the No. 4 position, a career best for the Rookie of the Year candidate, after running a 3.899 second pass at 329.91 mph on Friday night. The SCAG Funny Car would face off with Cory Lee in the first round. Wilkerson would cross the finish line in 4.089 at 313.80 while Lee smoked the tires and pulled left into the wall.

In the second round Wilkerson would find himself racing against three-time world champion Ron Capps. Wilkerson would have another clean pass at 4.002 seconds and 320.28 mph while Capps ran into trouble for only a 7.690 at 99.06.

Facing off with points leader Austin Prock, the semifinal would be a clean side-by-side drag race. Wilkerson would come up short with a 4.013-second run at 322.27 mph to Prock’s 3.993 at 317.12.

“I’m so very honored to be able drive this SCAG Power Equipment, Summit Racing Equipment Ford Mustang,” Wilkerson said. “Fourth is a career best qualifying spot for me, and the guys were super stoked for it too, I’m proud of that. Tim has been doing a great job making our hot rod fast and consistent. I hope everyone that builds, sells, uses a Scag product is as proud as i am.

Funny Car teammate Dave Richards in the Versatran / BlueBird car had an early exit when the smoked the tires almost immediately in their first round match up against J.R. Todd. Richards would cross the finish line at 9.933 seconds and only 83.33 mph while Todd went 4.224 at 238.43.

“It was great being back at New England Dragway even if it wasn’t the results we wanted. I know everyone on this Versatran / BlueBird car was looking for a longer race day. We were battling some gremlins in qualifying, which put us behind, and we couldn’t catch back up,” Richards said. “Luckily, we get another chance at it quickly with these back-to-back races.”

In Top Fuel, Justin Ashley and the SCAG Power Equipment Toyota dragster had an early exit in the first round. Tire smoke had Ashley crossing the finish line in 5.202 seconds at 139.30 mph behind Josh Hart’s 3.848 at 325.53.

“It wasn’t the outcome we expected but racing has its ups and downs. It’s just the nature of the sport. The team did an outstanding job as they always do and we gathered a lot of data that can be used throughout the summer months,” Ashley said. “We’re all grateful for the opportunity to represent SCAG Power Equipment, Toyota, Phillips and all of our awesome partners. Bristol is one of our favorite tracks so we can’t wait to put our best forward there next weekend.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The SCAG Racing team will continue on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour heading to Bristol Dragway next weekend, June 07-09, for the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

This story was originally published on June 3, 2024.