Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Daniel Wilkerson and SCAG Racing Looking for Dominating Performance at New England Dragway

Published

NHRA National Dragster photo

Daniel Wilkerson and the SCAG Power Equipment Ford Mustang Funny Car team enter this weekend’s NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway feeling comfortable with their upswing in performance through six of 20 events on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule.

Wilkerson jumped two spots in the points standings from eighth to sixth with his semifinal appearance at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway just outside of Chicago. Coming off a career best weekend at the Charlotte Four-Wide event where he had his best speed (333.16 mph) and elapsed time (3.885 seconds) and reached the final quad to ultimately earn his first career runner-up finish, Wilkerson qualified ninth in Chicago and had to get past veteran Cruz Pedregon and Funny Car newcomer Austin Prock before coming up short to legend John Force for his first semifinal finish of the season.

“We are rolling into Epping feeling very good about where we are at with our SCAG Power Equipment / Summit Racing Equipment Ford Mustang,” Wilkerson said. “We had a rough start to the year trying new things to be faster, after dragging out our tried-and-true combination we were stoked to pick up right where the team left off last year. I set a goal of a top 5 finish, so to be sixth a quarter of the way through the season shows me we are on track.”

In 2023 as crew chief for Chad Green, Wilkerson led Green to his first career No. 1 qualifying position at New England Dragway under tumultuous weather conditions that led to shortened qualifying and race day being postponed. Ultimately, Green finished the event with a semifinal appearance that jumped him from sixth to fourth in points. Wilkerson will be hoping for some of the same of that same forward progress and he and his crew chief, dad Tim, hunt for their first winner’s circle.

Coming off the semifinal performance in Chicago, Wilkerson will also be competing in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. During Saturday qualifying, Wilkerson will have a rematch against his semifinal appoint Force as they chase bonus championship points and a cash prize.

Competition at the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 5:30 and 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET and Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday with two shows at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on May 30, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.