Daniel Wilkerson and SCAG Ford Funny Car Team Looking to Turn Things Around at Charlotte Four-Wide

Daniel Wilkerson and his SCAG Power Equipment Ford Mustang Funny Car team are looking to make a jump in the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series points standings with a strong performance at this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Wilkerson and the SCAG team, led by Daniel’s father and veteran racer, Tim, have qualified in the top half of the field for three consecutive races, including their best effort of sixth at the most recent Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas. Despite their qualifying efforts, race day win lights have been scarce. The SCAG Funny Car has one quarterfinal finish and is coming off a first quad loss at Las Vegas.

“I think we’re all anxious to get back to the race track. We did not leave The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway the way we wanted to. That first round loss, it’s not a reflection of how hard this SCAG Ford Mustang team is working and the progress we’ve made. I’ll be looking forward to a bit of redemption this weekend,” Wilkerson said. “It’s another four-wide, the last one of the season, so we’ll want to leave our mark. We have a finish line photo hanging up in our shop of my dad in the Charlotte finals about five years ago. He is about a car and half in front of the other three guys, we have used that for motivation all week.”

While Daniel has yet to pick up accolades at zMAX, Tim won at the facility as recently as 2021 when he defeated Cruz Pedregon in the fall Carolina Nationals. He also won the spring event in 2016 and picked up a No. 1 qualifier in the fall of 2012. In his first full-season behind the wheel, Daniel will look to add to the Wilkerson legacy at zMAX.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway begins with four qualifying session Friday at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. and Saturday at 12:45 and 3:00 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at noon. Television Coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and an eliminations show to follow at 6 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 25, 2024.