Daniel Wilkerson Aims for First Funny Car Win at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

After a runner-up finish in Pomona, Funny Car driver Daniel Wilkerson has his sights set on this weekend’s 25th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with hopes of securing his first career NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series victory.

Wilkerson and his 12,000-horsepower SCAG Racing Ford Mustang team will join the other stars of the NHRA as they put their Funny Cars to the test at Las Vegas in the first four-wide race of the season. With 48,000 horsepower on the track at once, providing one of the wildest spectacles in motorsports and the coveted NHRA Wally trophy on the line, anything can happen and Wilkerson is eager to try and take advantage.

“I’m still beaming with excitement from Sunday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Drag Strip,” Wilkerson said. “I’m so proud of my team for rebounding from a tough qualifying effort on Friday and Saturday and then to make it to the finals on Sunday. With any luck, we can carry that momentum into the four-wide race at Vegas.”

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) claimed four-wide victories at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This season’s event will again be broadcasted on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13. It is the fourth of 20 races during the 2025 campaign and the first of two straight four-wide races.

After a solid rookie season, Wilkerson has big things in mind for his second full season as a Funny Car driver. When his father and Funny Car veteran, Tim, stepped out of the seat, Wilkerson took over driving duties and has flourished, advancing to a final round last year – at the four-wide race in Charlotte – and showing signs of being a championship contender in 2025.

“Traditionally, Tim was very good at these four-wide events,” Wilkerson said. “We were in our first final at a four-wide event last year and now that there are three (four-wide races), with one in the Countdown. I’m excited for the extra practice as a driver. Even from a fan’s point of view, which I am and always will be, the four-wide is an awesome spectacle. Sitting in the race car in the water box you can feel the power of an extra two cars.”

With his runner-up finish from Pomona, Wilkerson will be competing in this weekend’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, where he’ll race for bonus cash and bonus championship points. With the four-wide format, Wilkerson will be up against of three racers, including Phoenix race winner Paul Lee, former champion Cruz Pedregon and Funny Car newcomer Spencer Hyde. Jack Beckman, the Pomona winner and current points leader, will take on Gainesville winner Chad Green, former champion Matt Hagan and Blake Alexander.

Shawn Langdon currently leads the Top Fuel points, with a win in Phoenix and two Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge victories to his credit this season. Reigning champion Antron Brown nabbed the win over Langdon in Gainesville while fan-favorite Clay Millican picked up the Pomona win over 2024 Rookie of the Year winner and racing legend Tony Stewart. Others to watch this weekend will be former champions Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force, who won the spring and fall races at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last season, respectively.

Five-time Pro Stock champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. returned to full-time racing in 2024, picking up his first Vegas 4-Wide Nationals victory and his first Vegas win in 15 years. But KB Titan Racing has dominated early in 2025, with Greg Anderson winning the past two races and Dallas Glenn winning the opener in Gainesville.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top racers in the country. Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which will help create a festive atmosphere leading with Nitro School, meet and greets and much more.

Race fans at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Las Vegas. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more.

In Las Vegas, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. PT on Friday, April 11, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 12 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 13. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on April 10, 2025.