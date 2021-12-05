Daniel Pharris Leads 32-Car Pro Mod Field Going into Eliminations at 50th Annual Snowbird Nationals

After 50 Pro Modified entries took to the Bradenton Motorsports Park eighth mile in qualifying for the 50th annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks, Daniel Pharris ended up the No. 1 qualifier with a 3.616-second pass at 207.50 mph. Pharris and 31 other drivers go into eliminations in M&M Transmission Outlaw Pro Mod presented by Carmack Engineering on Sunday morning.

Along with Pro Mod, the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals include a number of other big-tire, small-tire and sportsman classes. The No. 1 qualifiers are Manny Buginga (Pro 275 presented by FuelTech), Daryl Stewart (Voss Wheelie Bars Outlaw 632 presented by $hameless Racing), Justin Palmer (X275 presented by Precision Shaft Technologies), Matt Bell (Limited Drag Radial presented by Mickey Thompson Tires), Brian Keep (Ultra Street presented by TRZ Motorsports), Jerry Norton (5.50 Index), Pat Nanney (6.50 Index), Mark Oakes (7.50 Index), and Spencer Allen (4.60 Bike).

Driving the ProCharger-boosted GALOT Motorsports ’69 Camaro, Pharris shot to the No. 1 spot in the first qualifying session on Friday night with his 3.616. He held the top spot over two more qualifying sessions on Saturday, holding off the 3.618 at 211.86 of Mike Decker Jr. in his screw-blown Decker’s Salvage “Big Change” ’17 Camaro. Eric Dillard (3.62 at 208.04), Randy Weatherford (3.636 at 207.75), and Scott Wildgust (3.638 at 207.78) rounded out the top 5.

The No. 1 and No. 32 qualifiers were separated by just a tenth of a second, as former small-tire star Tim Slavens recorded a 3.717 at 215.41 in his new twin-turbocharged “Wolverine II” ’69 Camaro to sit on the bump spot of the 32-car Pro Mod field.

Manny Buginga led the Pro 275 qualifying order with a 3.669 at 202.73 in his ProCharger-fed ’03 Mustang.

Daryl Stewart in his nitrous-assisted Chassis Engineering ’15 Camaro went around 2021 PDRA Pro Outlaw 632 world champion Wes Distefano with a 4.163 at 171.23 to take the No. 1 spot in Outlaw 632.

In X275, Justin Palmer drove his small-block-powered ’90 Mustang to a 4.198 at 166.70 to qualify No. 1.

Matt Bell earned the No. 1 spot in Limited Drag Radial on the strength of a 3.948 at 195.25 in his turbocharged ’93 Mustang.

Florida’s own Brian Keep kept the Ultra Street No. 1 qualifier award in the Sunshine State with his 4.476 at 153.95 in his ProCharged ’98 Camaro.

The 50th annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks continues Sunday with final eliminations in all classes.

For qualifying sheets and other results, visit the Bradenton Motorsports Park Facebook page.

