Daniel Pharris, GALOT Motorsports Team Record First RvW Pass in 3.40-Second Range

After recording the first unofficial 3.40-second pass for a Radial vs. the World car in prerace testing, Daniel Pharris and the GALOT Motorsports team fired off a 3.498 at 212.73 mph in Friday qualifying at Duck X Productions’ Sweet 16 4.0 at South Georgia Motorsports Park. It’s the first official 3.40-second lap for an RvW entry and the fifth quickest pass for a doorslammer of any type.

Pharris has been on a hiatus from racing since selling his Radial vs. the World/Pro Mod Mustang midway through the 2019 season. He quietly put together a deal over the offseason to drive the ProCharger-boosted GALOT Motorsports ’69 Camaro previously driven by Kevin Rivenbark.

Pharris and tuner Steve Petty put the small-tire world on notice when they recorded a 3.497 at 213.72 during a prerace test session at Alabama International Dragway in Steele, Alabama. They backed it up and won the official race to the 3.40s, beating out contenders like Jason Lee in Eric Gustafson’s ProCharged Coast Packing ’69 Camaro and Stevie “Fast” Jackson in the screw-blown “Shadow 2.0” Camaro.

Kyle Christ of Straight Line Media posted video of the official record below.

