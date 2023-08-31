Dallas Glenn Eyes U.S. National Victory Following Stellar 2023 Season

Dallas Glenn, after a near-miss at last year’s U.S. Nationals, is set for redemption at this year’s Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Currently leading the points in NHRA Pro Stock, Glenn has exhibited his years of experience in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

“I feel like it’s been fairly lucky, but tough and grueling, but very rewarding at the same time,” said Glenn of the 2023 season so far. “We’ve worked really hard over the winter time, and I think our hard work is paying off. We felt like we had something early on in the season, and we kind of just had a little struggle for the first couple of races. I think we finally hit it, and it just took off, and I’ve kind of just been riding the momentum. Now, we’re coming into the countdown, and I’ve got a pretty good points lead.”

His remarkable season features four notable victories, the latest being at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd, Minnesota, in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. Glenn is ready to carry that momentum into the “Big Go.”

Glenn’s participation in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday sees him competing against Aaron Stanfield. Notably, Glenn holds an impressive record in bonus points in the Pro Stock specialty race, sharing the top spot with Troy Coughlin Jr. A victory in the bonus race could see Glenn doubling his achievements during this paramount race weekend.

“I’m going to treat [the U.S. Nationals] like it’s any other race,” he continued. “In the last eight races, I’ve been to six finals. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and just try to kind of nitpick all the small details and try to squeeze just a little bit more out of it, and I think we’ll be just fine.”

One thing that Glenn is looking forward to is the end of the regular season. He is more than ready for the Countdown where he plans to “hunker down” and try and win the NHRA Pro Stock Championship. However, he’s also looking for a little redemption against his teammate Greg Anderson, whom he faced in the final round of the 2022 NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Furthermore, Glenn has noted the amazing support system that he has had around him this year that’s allowed the 2021 NHRA Rookie of the Year to be so competitive.

“My dad, plus my engine guy, and then my crew chiefs, Rob Downing, Dave Connolly, Ryan Fleck, Nathan Losspoke, all these guys that are tuning my car – they’re just doing an absolutely phenomenal job on race day and doing a great job at qualifying,” said Glenn.

“One of the things that I’ve done this season is I’ve kind of shifted a little bit of my focus away from trying to be double-0 every run and kind of put it more into making sure I make good clean quality runs and hit all my shift points,” Glenn stated. “I think that’s kind of been some of the deciding factors. I’ve been qualifying better this year, which you know gives me, I won’t say easier ladders, but more favorable matchups. Not only that but then I’ve been able to maintain lane choice more, which even if it doesn’t really matter at some tracks, it’s still kind of more of a mental thing. I think the car that I’m in now seems to match up to my driving style really well.”

Lastly, Glenn shared a summed-up feeling of his stellar season thus far, “With the season I’ve had coming into this, I’d have to say that if I don’t do my job and win a championship this year, I would be disappointed.”