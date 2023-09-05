Dallas Glenn Enters the NHRA Countdown to the Championship as the Top Seed

The entire season has been one of dominance for KB Titan Racing, and particularly for Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro powered by KBT. Glenn, a former NHRA Sportsman racer who still gets behind the wheel at bracket races as often as possible, has led the Pro Stock points since winning the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona in March. He accumulated four wins in the regular season, reached the final round seven times, and was low qualifier twice to bolster his position.

“After the mess that was Sunday qualifying at the U.S. Nationals, I’ll take a quarterfinal finish for team RAD Torque Sysemson race day,” said Glenn.

Glenn qualified fifth on the weekend after facing some mechanical issue during the final rounds of qualifying at the “Big Go.”

The KB Titan Racing drivers will be starting the NHRA Countdown to the Championship No. 1 (Dallas Glenn), No. 2 (Matt Hartford), No. 5 (Deric Kramer), No. 7 (Greg Anderson), No. 8 (Kyle Koretsky), and No. 9 (Camrie Caruso).