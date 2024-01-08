Dallas Glenn Dishes on ‘Brutal’ Competition, Competing Against the Pro Stock Legends at PRO Superstar Shootout

Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems/KB Racing Chevrolet Camaro, is looking forward to going toe to toe with some of the best Pro Stock drivers at the inaugural Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park from February 8-10, 2024.

With a substantial $125,000 prize for the Pro Stock category, Glenn is acutely aware of the significance of this event. “I am excited about it. It’s a huge payout, and it will be absolutely brutal to even qualify for it,” confessed Glenn. “There are a lot of big names coming out of retirement for it, and it should be a lot of fun but fairly brutal as far as competition goes straight out of the gate.”

The unique format of the event adds an element of unpredictability. Unlike traditional races, the PRO Superstar Shootout will feature a random chip draw for eliminations, offering a new challenge to the drivers and an exciting twist for the fans. Even though Glenn isn’t a fan of chip draws, he is more than looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of his Pro Stock car.

“I am just looking forward to getting back to racing,” Glenn stated, who is also excited about competing at a new track. “Anytime I get to race at a new track, I like that. It’s cool to be able to race at all these tracks in all these different places. We did a lot of testing [at Bradenton] in 2022, and my car ran well there. It should like everything we’ve done and my driving style. I think it will be fun and hopefully nice and warm.”

Glenn expressed his anticipation for the race and its implications. “Winning over $100,000 to start the season would greatly benefit and take a lot of pressure off the sponsors. We’re aiming to set the stage for the whole season with a strong performance here,” he remarked. “There can only be one first. You can either win it the most, you can win it last, or you can win it first. Winning it first is a big deal. You have to go out there and make the most of it.”

Fans can purchase day passes or full event credentials, with options for motorhome parking and camping, to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

“I think the fans aren’t really going to understand how crazy, tight, and brutal this competition will be,” stated Glenn. “You’ve got Bradenton, which has a good track surface as far as the starting line goes and good weather.

“We’ve gone down there testing during the carburetor days and gone well beyond anything we’ve seen in competition with Greg’s [Anderson] car, so if the air is good in February, which it usually is, you’re going to see some of the quickest passes in Pro Stock history with all the big names, so it’s something to tune into.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG at https://bit.ly/scagpro. The event will also feature $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and $250,000-to-win Funny Car competitions. Fans not able to attend the event can watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.

