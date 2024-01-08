Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Features

Dallas Glenn Dishes on ‘Brutal’ Competition, Competing Against the Pro Stock Legends at PRO Superstar Shootout

Published

Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems/KB Racing Chevrolet Camaro, is looking forward to going toe to toe with some of the best Pro Stock drivers at the inaugural Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnsons Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park from February 8-10, 2024.

With a substantial $125,000 prize for the Pro Stock category, Glenn is acutely aware of the significance of this event. “I am excited about it. It’s a huge payout, and it will be absolutely brutal to even qualify for it,” confessed Glenn. “There are a lot of big names coming out of retirement for it, and it should be a lot of fun but fairly brutal as far as competition goes straight out of the gate.” 

The unique format of the event adds an element of unpredictability. Unlike traditional races, the PRO Superstar Shootout will feature a random chip draw for eliminations, offering a new challenge to the drivers and an exciting twist for the fans. Even though Glenn isn’t a fan of chip draws, he is more than looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of his Pro Stock car. 

“I am just looking forward to getting back to racing,” Glenn stated, who is also excited about competing at a new track. “Anytime I get to race at a new track, I like that. It’s cool to be able to race at all these tracks in all these different places. We did a lot of testing [at Bradenton] in 2022, and my car ran well there. It should like everything we’ve done and my driving style. I think it will be fun and hopefully nice and warm.”

Glenn expressed his anticipation for the race and its implications. “Winning over $100,000 to start the season would greatly benefit and take a lot of pressure off the sponsors. Were aiming to set the stage for the whole season with a strong performance here,” he remarked. “There can only be one first. You can either win it the most, you can win it last, or you can win it first. Winning it first is a big deal. You have to go out there and make the most of it.”

Fans can purchase day passes or full event credentials, with options for motorhome parking and camping, to fully immerse themselves in the experience. 

“I think the fans aren’t really going to understand how crazy, tight, and brutal this competition will be,” stated Glenn. “You’ve got Bradenton, which has a good track surface as far as the starting line goes and good weather. 

“We’ve gone down there testing during the carburetor days and gone well beyond anything we’ve seen in competition with Greg’s [Anderson] car, so if the air is good in February, which it usually is, you’re going to see some of the quickest passes in Pro Stock history with all the big names, so it’s something to tune into.” 

Tickets are now on sale for the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG at https://bit.ly/scagpro. The event will also feature $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and $250,000-to-win Funny Car competitions. Fans not able to attend the event can watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.