Dallas Glenn Clinches Third Pro Stock Victory of the Season at Chicago’s Route 66 Raceway

Published

Dallas Glenn demonstrated once again why he’s leading the points in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ Pro Stock season, earning his third victory of the year at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance. This marked the series’ much-anticipated return to Route 66 Raceway in Chicago since 2019.

Driving his high-performing RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro, Glenn continues to dominate the Pro Stock circuit, adding his seventh career win to his impressive record. Glenn started the event strong, securing a track record to qualify in the No.1 position. He carried this momentum through Sunday’s eliminations, where he defeated Chris McGaha, teammate Greg Anderson, and Jerry Tucker to earn a spot in the final round against Deric Kramer.

In the final showdown, Glenn maintained his consistent performance, clocking in a pass of 6.562 at 209.95 mph to secure the victory over Kramer. This win further solidifies his command of the Pro Stock category’s points lead.

“You get a car this good, you just want to capitalize on it,” Glenn reflected after his win. “I definitely feel like I’ve got a really good car. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but luckily it was good enough.”

Glenn understands the transient nature of success in this competitive class, noting, “It feels good now, but it can change in a heartbeat in this class. We’re just going to try to keep improving because I know all these other teams are trying really hard.”

Focusing on the future, Glenn is determined to keep the pressure on. “We definitely need to step up and keep the hammer down,” he said, “but I’m definitely enjoying this moment.”

Kramer, for his part, made an impressive showing by advancing to his second consecutive final round this year, boasting round wins against Mason McGaha, Cristian Cuadra, and Aaron Stanfield.

