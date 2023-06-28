Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Danny Stogner photos

Exclusive

‘Daddy Dave’ Comstock Breaks Down First ‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Invitational Win

Published

Over the course of his storied career with the Street Outlaws franchise, there’s been one distinct honor that has eluded “Daddy Dave” Comstock – a No Prep Kings Invitational event win. Until now.

Piloting his brand-new Audi S5, built by Tynan Race Cars and powered by an Xtreme Racing Engines 540 Hemi with a ProCharger, Comstock maneuvered his way through five rounds of competition this past weekend at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Comstock admits that a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders after securing his first NPK win.  

“Finally,” Comstock says, pausing. “Finally. It’s hard to follow in the group of people that have won one. You’ve got Ryan Martin, Lizzy (Musi), Kye (Kelley), Justin Swanstrom. Hell, there’s people that have won that have not been in the game as long as I have. It becomes a gut check when you haven’t done it yet.”

The win was even more remarkable considering he twisted the axle tube in the rear end housing during his first test pass Friday night, and failed to make the call for his Race Your Way In matchup against Tim Brown.

“I 100% thought I was done for the weekend,” Comstock recalls. “By the time we got to the pits and discovered that whole ordeal, I called Brian (Hamm) at Hammer Concepts. He said, ‘What other options do you have?’ and I said, ‘None. We’ll just load it up.’”

That was when Comstock’s luck began to change. First, out of 10 drivers, he drew one of the lucky chips for the final two spots in the Invitational. Then he received a call 30 minutes later, with Hamm stating he was going to stay up all night to build a brand-new housing, and deliver it to the track Saturday morning.        

“We had to make our first lick at 2:30,” says Comstock. “He pulls into the parking lot at 12:30, and my crew just jumped on it. Johnny “Drama” (Maguda), Jessie Coulter, Alan Felts, they all got underneath the car and got the thing back in there. I took it round by round, concentrated on getting the car down the track, and didn’t give a shit who was beside me.”  

After getting by his teammate, Joe “Dominator” Woods,  in round one, Comstock faced David Gates, who’s currently tied for second for the Individual points championship. A victory there set up a quarterfinal matchup against fellow team captain Justin Swanstrom. Comstock continued to get faster as the evening wore on, defeating Scott Taylor in the semifinals, and rookie sensation Nate Sayler in the final round to claim the $40,000 prize. It was a five-round gauntlet, with no easy victories – a trend Comstock has noticed all season long.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Last season you could go in there and be like, ‘I’m okay with getting this guy, this guy, and this guy,’” Comstock says. “You were pretty much guaranteed a win because some of them were ducks. This year, everybody’s a bear. It’s very, very competitive. If you aren’t on the light or on your game, you’re not going to the next round.”

The victory tied Comstock’s team – featuring himself, Larry “Axman” Roach, Kayla Morton, Kyle Canion, and the aforementioned Woods – with Kye Kelley’s group at the top of the points standings for the Team Championship. The win also secured a clean sweep for Team Daddy Dave, as Roach defeated Morton in the Great 8 finals on Friday night. Roach now leads in points for the Individual championship, with Morton tied for second.   

“It speaks volumes to the team I picked,” says Comstock. “We were the team everybody overlooked. Everybody thought Swanstrom was going to be the dream team with all the screw blowers. But we are tied for first for the [team] championship. After the new rear end housing, this thing seems to be going straight and hauling ass. I’m looking to finish out the season and win a championship – either the Individual or the Team.”

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.