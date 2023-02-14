Connect with us

D H Davies Racing Gearing Up for Jam-Packed 2023 Season

Coming off a top ten finish in the Flexjet (formerly Constant Aviation) Factory Stock Showdown Series D H Davies Racing® (DHDR) and driver David H. Davies is expanding the racing program and continuing to focus on performance and race day success. Davies will continue to campaign the matte black Save Our Allies (SOA), (www.saveourallies.org) 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak with support from BILSTEIN. D H Davies Racing® (DHDR) will be aligning with Wesley Motorsports for race support and transportation following a successful tenure with Don Schumacher Racing.

“I must thank Don Schumacher and everyone at DSR for working with me to get my operation up and running. I went to my first Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown national event in Norwalk with a race car that only had shakedown runs on it,” said Davies. “For two seasons I was surrounded by true professionals like Leah Pruett and Mark Pawuk who answered all my questions and made me a better driver every race. This year I am excited to continue to build DHDR through the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series as well as some additional programs we will be announcing throughout the year.”

Save Our Allies (SOA), (www.saveourallies.org), a non-profit organization that rescues, serves and aids Americans and Allies from conflict zones and contested areas around the world.  The Save Our Allies logo will be emblazoned on the door panels of Davies’ DHDR 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak beginning at the NHRA Amalie Oil Gatornationals, March 9-12. 

“The Save Our Allies program was started from a necessity and even an obligation to aid those who served alongside us in Afghanistan and has grown into a global mission to ensure support and relief for our friends and Allies all over the world,” said Davies. “Having experienced serving with a number of our Allies in the past I can’t imagine not doing everything possible to provide whatever support is needed.  We are proud to have them ride with us again throughout the 2023 Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown season.”

Recognized as the premier factory stock class in the country, the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown will start at the historic Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, March 9-12. BILSTEIN will be represented on the front quarter-panel of Davies’ 180 mph Drag Pak at every national event. The series will continue for nine more races across the country culminating with the series finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 26-29.

2023 Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series Schedule

March 9-12                        Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

April 28-30                         NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 19-21                         Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

June 9-11                           NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25                         Summit NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

Aug. 30-Sept. 4                 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis                                                                            Raceway Park, Indianapolis

Sept. 14-17                        Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1                  NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 12-15                          Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 26-29                          NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

