CTS Custom Trailers Pledges Support to Maynard Wilkerson Racing Funny Car Team

Veteran NHRA Funny Car racer Tim Wilkerson has a knack for retaining long-term partnerships within his team’s roster of sponsors, including most notably, Levi, Ray and Shoup, a backer of the fan-favorite driver since 1999, and Summit Racing Equipment, which has been along for the ride with ‘Wilk’ for 15 years. As he gears up for the 2023 NHRA Camping World Series season, Wilkerson is pleased to announce the addition of another long-term marketing partner to his Maynard Wilkerson Racing (MWR) entry. CTS Custom Trailers will join Wilkerson in his new MWR venture as an associate-level sponsor of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray and Shoup Ford Mustang.



Owned by father/daughter duo Jason and Lakin Curry, CTS Custom Trailers is a newly-launched division of Curry’s Truck and Auto Repair, Wilkerson’s sponsor of the past 11 years. Based in Muscatine, Iowa, CTS Custom Trailers is dedicated to building customized boat trailers that fit the unique needs and lifestyle of every boat owner and manufacturer.



“Curry’s Truck and Auto Repair has been a loyal supporter of our Funny Car operation for well over a decade, and I’m proud that the Currys have decided to continue on with our Maynard Wilkerson Racing team. They’re a family-based company with strong mid-Western values, and that’s important to me. We’ve enjoyed flying the colors of Curry’s Truck and Auto for all these years, and are excited to now represent the Curry’s new CTS Custom Trailers brand,” explained Wilkerson, a lifelong resident of Springfield, Ill.



“CTS Custom Trailers is thrilled to partner with Wilkerson for the 12th year,” said Lakin Curry. “We are excited to see what this race season has in store for Wilkerson and his team. We can’t thank Tim Wilkerson enough for asking us to return this year as a sponsor. Here is to a great season!”



When the 2023 NHRA Camping World Series season gets underway in Gainesville, Fla. this weekend, March 10 – 12, Wilkerson will begin the pursuit of his first championship title. Wilkerson is a 22-time Funny Car winner and returns to Gainesville Raceway as a three-time finalist at the facility, including his 2010 NHRA Gatornationals triumph.